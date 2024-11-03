FIA Delivers Penalty Verdicts After 6 Drivers Summoned After Brazilian GP
The FIA has revealed the decisions made on the potential penalties following the chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix. Six drivers were summoned to the Stewards after the race for various different reasons.
Mercedes
Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were summoned to the stewards after Mercedes were seen change the tire pressure of both W15s on the grid after the aborted start. The FIA has fined Mercedes €10,000 (€5000 for each incident). The FIA explained why this was not a disqualification, which it would usually be:
"The gate to access the grid was not immediately opened. The FIA accepted that given this short notice it was extremely difficult if not impossible for the teams to follow the procedure prescribed in the technical directive."
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz was handed a reprimand for dangerous driving but no penalties were imposed.
Following a collision, he removed the steering wheel before reinstalling it to attempt a return to the track, despite active recovery operations by marshals. Drivers must refrain from taking control when recovery operations are underway.
Lando Norris
Lando Norris, who started from pole position, was investigated for a potential start procedure infringement. After the race start was aborted due to Lance Stroll's crash on the first Formation Lap, Norris led the pack on another Formation Lap, however, the lights had not gone green. The FIA has given the McLaren Driver a reprimand and a €5000 fine. The FIA stated:
"As the driver was on the front row of the grid this triggered following drivers to take similar action ... In the opinion of the stewards the driver [Norris] precipitated the action of the drivers on the grid directly behind him."
George Russell
George Russell was investigated for the same infringement as Lando Norris. As the Mercedes driver started next to Norris on the front row, he was given the same penalty of a €5000 fine and a reprimand as he effectively led the other drivers.
Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda
Both of the VCARB drivers were investigated for a start procedure infringement. However, as they were clearly just 'following the leaders, ' they were not penalized and the stewards confirmed there would be no further action. The FIA stated:
"In the opinion of the Stewards although the driver breached the regulation this was influenced by the driver ahead of him and as such he was not predominately responsible for the breach."
2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Results
1. Max Verstappen - Fastest Lap
2. Esteban Ocon
3. Pierre Gasly
4. George Russell
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Lando Norris
7. Yuki Tsunoda
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Liam Lawson
10. Lewis Hamilton
11. Sergio Perez
12. Oliver Bearman
13. Valtteri Bottas
14. Fernando Alonso
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Carlos Sainz - DNF
17. Franco Colapinto - DNF
18. Nico Hulkenberg - DSQ
19. Alex Albon - DNS
20. Lance Stroll - DNS