FIA Delivers Verdict On Red Bull's Alleged RB20 Trickery
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has given a verdict on Red Bull's alleged ride height trickery, with single-seater head Nikolas Tombazis saying that the FIA had done everything to ensure no further "escalations" came its way since the matter is a "non-story."
Speculation sparked just ahead of the United States Grand Prix weekend that a certain team was using an illegal device to change its title contender's height in parc fermé conditions between qualifying and the Grand Prix, which goes against the sport's technical regulations.
It eventually came to be known that Red Bull houses such a device on its RB20, but the team insisted that the car had to be taken apart if the ride height had to be changed. In addition, the FIA had no proof that Red Bull was modifying the car's height in parc fermé.
To resolve the issue, the FIA has sealed the controversial device, ensuring that any adjustments or tampering will be easily detectable. In an interview with Sky Sports F1, Tombazis explained the circumstances that led to this decisive action. As reported by Racingnews365, he said:
"At the previous race [in Singapore], it was pointed out to us that certain designs could allow a change of the height of the front of the car, which some people call a bib, in parc fermé, and we didn't have any indication or any proof that anybody was doing something like that.
"That would clearly be illegal under parc fermé regulations. But I would say we didn't have any clear indication that somebody was doing such a thing. So we said that from this race onwards, there must be no possibility to do such a thing at all.
"So if a team has a design that would allow a quick change of that height, then it will have to be sealed so they cannot have access in parc fermé.
"And I think all teams have adhered to that, and as far as we are concerned, that's reasonably under control."
Tombazis acknowledged that in a highly competitive F1 grid, such incidents are bound to arise. However, he stressed that the situation is a "non-story," clarifying that nothing illegal was discovered on Red Bull's title contender. He added:
"I think it's certainly not a story from now on.
"I think we've done all that's needed to stop there being any accusations."
"Of course, it is a tight championship and people get excited about each other's cars.
"We can't definitively close the previous races, or any insinuations between teams in a very competitive environment.
"But in the present situation, we believe it's a non-story."