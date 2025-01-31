FIA Drafts Updated Flexi Wing Regulations Ahead Of 2025 Season - Report
According to a report from AutoRacer.it, the FIA has filed a draft for updated flexi wing regulations for the upcoming F1 season.
Despite complaints from teams in 2024, the FIA's technical office currently continues to deem these aerodynamic components legal.
The topic of flexible wings has been a long-standing issue in Formula 1, with controversy in 2021 surrounding Red Bull's rear wing and again in 2024 with McLaren's rear wing. Many teams also introduced flexible front wings.
Defending their rear wing design at the time, McLaren stated:
“Whilst our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and passes all FIA deflection tests, McLaren have proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following our conversations with the FIA.
“We would also expect the FIA to have similar conversations with other teams in relation to the compliance of their rear wings.”
In the Belgian Grand Prix last year, the FIA began using cameras to track the flexing of front wings, taking advantage of adhesive markers to monitor specific points.
The FIA's proposed directive plans to set new limits on front wing flex, gradually introducing these changes ideally by May, as per the report from AutoRacer. While McLaren has historically benefited from flexible wings, the team supports the amendments.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner also spoke about McLaren's flexi wing design in 2024, commenting:
“Obviously there’s a test you pass, and then you have to look at the wording of the regulations.
“If you remember back in ’21, certainly around Baku time, there was a change to the front wing regulation. Even though our wing passed the test, it was exploiting an elasticity.
“So that’s an FIA issue; we’ll leave it with them.”
