FIA, Engine Suppliers to meet at the Bahrain GP for the Return of V10 Engines
New reports suggest that the FIA plans to hold a meeting during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend about the possible reintroduction of V10 engines to Formula 1.
The meeting is set to feature F1's engine manufacturers: Honda, Ford, Cadillac, Audi, Mercedes, and Ferrari.
FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tomabzis confirmed that the return of V10 power units is being considered.
The 2026 F1 regulations are poised to introduce the most significant engine changes in years, featuring a power unit composed of equal parts electric and conventional power, as the sport aims to explore the limits of what kinetic energy can contribute to the grid.
With work already underway on the 2026 engines, pivoting to V10 engines would require a massive undertaking. The rumored proposal suggests extending the current engine regulations for another two seasons, after which V10-powered units would return in 2028.
The 2026 engine rules have been agreed upon until 2031, which seems like a more realistic target date for the return of V10 engines.
The logic behind the initiative is that sustainable fuels may drive the engines and lead the automotive industry to ultimately produce cars powered by renewable energy.
Support for the V10 proposal has been increasing, but Honda Racing President Koji Watanabe stated that he hopes to learn more about the proposal before making a decision.
"We know that the FIA intends to introduce naturally aspirated V10 engines from 2028," he said.
"However, we have not received detailed information from the FIA."
"There will be meetings organised by the FIA, in which the engine manufacturers will participate, and we would like to discuss it there first."
"At the moment we don't have any details. We can't say whether V10s are acceptable or not in terms of efficiency."
"We would first like to understand the details of what is being proposed before we start a discussion."
"A meeting is planned, and at that meeting we want to express our point of view as engine manufacturers."
"As far as Honda is concerned, our reason for entering F1 again is electrification and (the type of) powertrains."
A new engine formula would need significant support from all power unit suppliers, and Audi has already stated its support for the 2026 hybrid engines.
Honda and Audi's hesitance could be enough to halt the push for new engines, with Mercedes also expressing skepticism about the proposed plan.
As of now, Red Bull, who is set to be powered by Ford, and Ferrari are supporting the V10 proposal.
More information is likely to be revealed at next week's race in Bahrain.
