FIA Hands Down Obscure Punishment After Max Verstappen's Expletive Remark
The FIA has handed down a verdict regarding Max Verstappen’s use of inappropriate language during the Thursday press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix. The Red Bull Racing driver drew attention after making a coarse remark about his car’s performance at the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The three-time champion found himself under scrutiny after he used language described as "coarse, rude," and "not suitable for broadcast" during the Singapore Grand Prix press conference. The incident highlighted a breach of Article 12.2.1.k of the FIA International Sporting Code, which defines such language as misconduct.
The stewards summoned the driver after the first free practice session in Singapore and have since released the verdict in an official letter, which states that Verstappen now has an "obligation to accomplish some work of public interest." The letter reads:
"No / Driver: 1 - Max Verstappen
"Fact: Language during the FIA Thursday Driver Press Conference.
"Infringement: Breach of Article 12.2.1.k of the International Sporting Code.
"Decision: Obligation to accomplish some work of public interest.
"Reason: The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), team representative and reviewed the audio transcript.
"It is the policy of the FIA to ensure that language used in its public forums, such as press conferences, meets generally accepted standards for all audiences and broadcasts. In particular this is true of statements made by participants in the World Championships and thus being role models both inside and outside the sport. This is clear in the regulations of the FIA and has been reinforced through previous cases brought before the Stewards in Formula One, in particular in Las Vegas in 2023.
"The Stewards reviewed the transcript of the FIA Thursday Driver Press Conference in Singapore and Max Verstappen, driver of car 1, used language to describe his car at the Event in Azerbaijan which is generally considered “coarse, rude” or may “cause offense” and is not considered suitable for broadcast. This is “Misconduct” as defined in Art 20 of the International Sporting Code, and is a breach of Art 12.2.1.k. The Stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group.
"When summoned to the Stewards the driver explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language. While the Stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure. Verstappen apologized for his behaviour.
"The Stewards noted that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here. But, as this topic has been raised before and is well known by the competitors, the Stewards determined to order a greater penalty than previously and that Verstappen be “obliged to accomplish some work of public interest” (Art. 12.4.1.d of the International Sporting Code), in coordination with the Secretary General for Sport of the FIA."