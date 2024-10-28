FIA Holds Talks As Charles Leclerc Sees Penalty Threat With Decision Expected Imminently
Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has found himself in a precarious position with the FIA considering a penalty against him for swearing during the Mexican GP post-race press conference. The incident occurred as Leclerc recounted a moment in the race when he lost control of his car.
In the press conference, Leclerc explained, "I had one oversteer and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side and then I was like, 'f***'." Realizing his slip, he quickly added, "Oh, sorry! Oh, no, oh no! I don't want to join Max." His immediate apology could potentially affect the FIA's decision regarding possible penalties.
This incident echoes a recent situation involving fellow driver Max Verstappen, who was penalized for using similar language at the Singapore Grand Prix. The three-time champion was handed a community service order, a penalty he has yet to fulfill.
Sky Sports News reports that the FIA is actively reviewing Leclerc’s incident, with a decision expected before the upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Possible penalties range from a simple reprimand to more severe consequences such as fines or community service, as outlined in the FIA International Sporting Code. Specifically, these infractions fall under Article 12.2.1k, which prohibits language that could harm the interests of motorsport and the values promoted by the FIA.
This comes after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem explained:
“We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music.
“We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us].
“I know, I was a driver. In the heat of the moment, when you think you are upset because another driver came to you and pushed you…
"When I used to drive in the dust [and something like that happened], I would get upset. But also, we have to be careful with our conduct. We need to be responsible people.
“And now with the technology, everything is going live and everything is going to be recorded. At the end of the day, we have to study that to see: do we minimise what is being said publicly?
“Because imagine you are sitting with your children and watching the race and then someone is saying all of this dirty language.
“I mean, what would your children or grandchildren say? What would you teach them if that is your sport?”