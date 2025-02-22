F1Briefings

FIA Issues Statement After 'Tribalistic Reaction' From Fans To Verstappen And Horner

The FIA condemned fan hostility towards Max Verstappen and Christian Horner at the F1 75 event in London.

Lydia Mee

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (left) talks with Formula 1 Team driver Lando Norris (right) of Team Great Britain after the Sprint Race in the 2024 Formula One US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The FIA has voiced discontent following what it called a "tribalistic reaction" from fans towards Max Verstappen and Christian Horner at an F1 event in London. They stressed the importance of respect in sports, pointing out the considerable contributions of Verstappen and Horner to Formula 1. This response comes amid the FIA's ongoing "United Against Online Abuse" campaign, which tackles online harassment in sports.  

The F1 75 event, celebrating the sport’s 75th anniversary, was held at London's O2 Arena and marked a departure from the usual individual team launches. However, the collective celebration was marred when Christian Horner faced jeers from the crowd, even as he paid tribute to Red Bull's late founder, Dietrich Mateschitz. Four-time champion Verstappen also faced a similar response from the fans attending the event.

As Formula 1 has grown in popularity due to series like "Drive to Survive" and an expanded social media presence, the fanbase has diversified. This change has sometimes resulted in more polarized viewpoints and heightened emotions at events.

An FIA spokesperson has issued the below statement, as provided to F1 on SI:

“Great rivalries throughout the history of motorsport have contributed to making it such an exciting experience for fans.

“But what underpins sport at all levels is a culture of respect. As such, it was disappointing to hear the crowd's tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner, at the F1 launch in London.

“Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love. In the season ahead we should not lose sight of that.

“As part of the FIA’s commitment to protect the integrity of the sport, we are leading a coalition tackling online abuse in sport under the banner of our United Against Online Abuse campaign.

“We stand with all our competitors, officials, volunteers, and fans to unite against this growing threat. We urge the sporting community to consider the impact of their actions both online and offline."

While the FIA focuses on its campaign against online abuse, the governing body plans to impose stricter penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct to safeguard the sport's integrity.

