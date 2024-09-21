FIA Launches Carlos Sainz Investigation In Singapore For Potential Post-Crash Error
Carlos Sainz is currently under investigation by the FIA following a safety breach during the qualifying session for the Singapore Grand Prix. Sainz, who was uninjured after crashing into the barriers at the final corner of the Marina Bay track, proceeded to walk across the live Formula 1 track to reach the pitlane entrance, prompting a stewards’ investigation.
The Spanish driver's decision to walk across the track amidst ongoing recovery efforts by track vehicles is viewed as a severe breach of these safety protocols. Consequently, he has been summoned before the stewards to address this infraction.
This situation resembles a similar incident at last year's Qatar Grand Prix involving Lewis Hamilton. Following an accident with his Mercedes teammate George Russell, Hamilton crossed a live track and was subsequently fined €50,000, half of which was suspended, in addition to receiving a reprimand.
It is currently unclear whether Sainz will receive a fine or penalty. However, if he is not handed a grid penalty, he will start the Singapore Grand Prix from tenth position on the grid behind his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in ninth. Lando Norris has secured the pole position and will be joined on the front row by current championship leader Max Verstappen.
2024 Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. George Russell
5. Oscar Piastri
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Charles Leclerc
10. Carlos Sainz
11. Alex Albon
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Sergio Perez
14. Kevin Magnussen
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Lance Stroll
18. Pierre Gasly
19. Valtteri Bottas
20. Zhou Guanyu