F1Briefings

FIA Launches Carlos Sainz Investigation In Singapore For Potential Post-Crash Error

Carlos Sainz is under investigation by the FIA for breaching safety protocols during the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying session.

Lydia Mee

Nov 17, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Spain (55) reacts after qualifying second at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Spain (55) reacts after qualifying second at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Carlos Sainz is currently under investigation by the FIA following a safety breach during the qualifying session for the Singapore Grand Prix. Sainz, who was uninjured after crashing into the barriers at the final corner of the Marina Bay track, proceeded to walk across the live Formula 1 track to reach the pitlane entrance, prompting a stewards’ investigation.

The Spanish driver's decision to walk across the track amidst ongoing recovery efforts by track vehicles is viewed as a severe breach of these safety protocols. Consequently, he has been summoned before the stewards to address this infraction.

This situation resembles a similar incident at last year's Qatar Grand Prix involving Lewis Hamilton. Following an accident with his Mercedes teammate George Russell, Hamilton crossed a live track and was subsequently fined €50,000, half of which was suspended, in addition to receiving a reprimand.

It is currently unclear whether Sainz will receive a fine or penalty. However, if he is not handed a grid penalty, he will start the Singapore Grand Prix from tenth position on the grid behind his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in ninth. Lando Norris has secured the pole position and will be joined on the front row by current championship leader Max Verstappen.

More to follow.

2024 Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying Results

1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. George Russell
5. Oscar Piastri
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Charles Leclerc
10. Carlos Sainz
11. Alex Albon
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Sergio Perez
14. Kevin Magnussen
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Lance Stroll
18. Pierre Gasly
19. Valtteri Bottas
20. Zhou Guanyu

Published
Lydia Mee

LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

Home/News