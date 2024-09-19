FIA Launches Further Flexi Wing Investigation After McLaren Scrutiny In Baku
The FIA announced that it will review data and evidence for flexi wings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend where McLaren sported a unique rear wing that flexed under load, creating a semi-DRS effect for reduced drag and higher top speed. Following the investigation, the governing body retains the "authority to introduce regulatory changes during the season if required.”
The MCL38's rear wing came under heavy scrutiny on social media following the race at Baku, where the car showed impressive pace on the long straight. The rear wing POV showed that the rear wing's flap raised under high aerodynamic load, creating a partial DRS effect that enhanced the car's pace further.
As McLaren's rear wing had passed the mandatory deflection tests in the pit lane there was no doubt about the legality of the component. However, it was still debated by F1 insiders, experts, and fans if the rear wing was legal, or if McLaren had found a loophole in the regulations.
McLaren used composite materials to construct the rear wing that flexes under load, only up to the extent the FIA deems legal. Genius engineers in the Papaya outfit nailed the grey area in a bid for the team to win both championships. However, considering the amount of attention the team's rear wing garnered, the FIA has stepped in to investigate ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. As reported by Motorport.com, the FIA stated:
“The FIA is closely monitoring the flexibility of bodywork on all cars and reserves the right to request teams to make modifications at any point during the season.
“However, if a team successfully passes all deflection tests and adheres to the regulations and technical directives, they are deemed to be in full compliance, and no further action will be taken.
“The FIA is currently reviewing data and any additional evidence that has emerged from the Baku GP and is considering any mitigating measures for future implementation.
“This is part of the standard process when scrutineering technical legality, and the FIA retains the authority to introduce regulatory changes during the season if required.”
What the FIA could be looking for is a deliberate flexing of the rear wing, which goes against its guidelines. In an ongoing technical directive (TD34) from the FIA concerning flexing wings, it is explicitly stated that certain behaviors will not be tolerated, even if the wings pass inspection in the pits.
One of the team bosses, whose name was not mentioned, revealed that teams are now in the phase where the "extremities" are being exploited, but there needs to be clarity on what works and what doesn't. He added:
“Aero elasticity has been a factor for many, many years now, and even if a wing passes the FIA test the regulations remain very clear - the component cannot be designed to flex.
“We rely on the FIA to say, okay, what are the boundaries of that? Of course, everything will flex to a certain degree, but what is acceptable and what is not?
“We're starting to see extremities be exploited again, and I think it's down to the FIA to decide, is that okay, in which case everybody will pile in or, as per the regulation, the way it's written, does that comply?
“There is a large scatter of who's doing what now, obviously with a lot of interest in the McLaren rear wing after Baku and there is performance in it – of course there is.
“That is why everyone is chasing it. But it's just knowing what is reasonable, and what's taking the p**s.”