FIA Launches Investigation After Extremely Weird Qualifying Situation
The FIA is investigating an incident during Q3 of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying that saw Williams driver Alex Albon pull over to the side of the track at the pit exit after a cooling fan had been left attached to the airbox inlet above his head.
The Baku qualifying session was full of surprises, starting with McLaren’s Lando Norris, who was unexpectedly eliminated in Q1 and will start from the 17th. A highlight was both Williams drivers advancing to Q3, with Franco Colapinto securing his first top-ten starting position in Formula 1.
The qualifying session could have led to a happy ending on Saturday for Williams, but a mistake by one of the mechanics has put Albon’s P10 position at risk of a potential penalty. If no grid penalty is imposed, it will be the first instance this season where both Williams drivers have secured top ten positions.
With just over two minutes remaining to start his final flying lap in Q3, Albon had to pull his car over to the side of the track at the pit exit. He discovered that a large bright-yellow cooling fan, which had been used to cool the car in the garage, was still attached to the airbox inlet above his head. The car had been released into the pitlane without the fan being removed by a mechanic, and Albon was left with no choice but to stop on the track in an attempt to remove it himself.
Strapped firmly into his cockpit and unable to turn around, Albon reached over his head to remove the fan. Once he managed to get the fan out, he extended it outside the cockpit, hoping a marshal would see it and take it away.
When no one came to take the fan from him, Albon let it fall to the ground and then drove off, scattering dry ice as he sped up again. Unfortunately, the British-Thai driver was not quick enough to start his final flying lap and had to settle for 10th place, while Colapinto managed to secure the ninth spot for Sunday's Grand Prix.
The stewards have flagged the unsafe release of Albon's car for investigation after the session, which could threaten his starting position if Williams is penalized. With both drivers in the top ten and Williams showing improved pace, all eyes are on Albon and Colapinto for race day. If the team can overcome this qualifying setback, they might secure one of their best results of the 2024 season.