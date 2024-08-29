FIA Makes Last-Minute Change To Italian Grand Prix
The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA has introduced a notable change for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix which is set to take place this weekend.
The main change is the lengthening of Monza’s main DRS (Drag Reduction System) zone on the straight by an additional 103 meters.
This alteration comes as somewhat of a deviation from the FIA's recent trend of shortening DRS zones across various Formula 1 tracks. These reductions had been implemented out of concern that overtaking had become too easy, leading to races that lacked genuine contest.
However, Monza presents a unique challenge for drivers; even with the help of DRS, overtaking has been hard to execute.
For this year’s Grand Prix, while the detection point for DRS usage remains unchanged—located 20 meters post-Parabolica curve—the activation line where drivers can open their DRS has been moved. It will now start just 12 meters after the start/finish line, significantly closer than the previous position of 115 meters after the same line.
Furthermore, Monza is fitted with a second DRS zone, with its layout remaining unaffected in the current season. In this zone, the detection point lies 95 meters before Turn 7 (second Lesmo curve), and the activation point marks 170 meters after Turn 7.
