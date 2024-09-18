FIA Makes Last Minute Changes To Singapore GP
For the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, the FIA has made last-minute changes to the Marina Bay street circuit, with the biggest one being the addition of a fourth DRS zone to the circuit for more overtaking opportunities.
The Singapore GP marks the eighteenth round of the 2024 Formula 1 calendar, where the top four teams of the sport, namely, Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull, and Ferrari, are expected to be in tight contention, as witnessed last week at Baku.
The 5.063 km Marina Bay circuit gained prominence last year as the only track in the 2023 F1 calendar where a non-Red Bull F1 car claimed victory. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was the sole driver outside the Red Bull stable to secure a win in the season, as Max Verstappen dominated the year, winning 19 of the 22 Grands Prix, while his teammate Sergio Perez took the remaining two.
Starting with the changes to the circuit, the pit lane has seen a significant adjustment this year, with the maximum speed reduced from 80 km/h to 60 km/h. This change could substantially affect race strategies, as drivers are expected to lose approximately 28 seconds on average due to the new speed limit.
Last year, the Marina Bay circuit saw a major overhaul with a new 400-meter straight replacing the former Turns 16-19. For the current season, additional changes include resurfacing at Turns 3, 9, 10, 12, 14, and 17. To enhance overtaking opportunities on this challenging street circuit, a new DRS zone has been added between Turns 14 and 16. As a result, Singapore, along with Australia, now features the most DRS zones on the F1 calendar.
In addition, Pirelli has decided to bring its softest tire to Singapore, starting with the C5 compound as the softest, while C4 will be medium, and C3 will be the hardest of the lot. Speaking of tires, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw an intense battle for the lead, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc closely pursuing McLaren's Oscar Piastri until the race's final stages.
Leclerc's hard Pirelli tires began to deteriorate significantly towards the end, while Piastri's hard tires, though also worn, appeared in better condition than those on the Ferrari SF-24. The race also marked McLaren's overtake of Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship, with the gap now increased to 20 points.
2024 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 476 points
2. Red Bull - 456 points
3. Ferrari - 425 points
4. Mercedes - 309 points
5. Aston Martin - 82 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
2024 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 313 points
2. Lando Norris - 254 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points
7. George Russell - 143 points
8. Sergio Perez - 143 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points