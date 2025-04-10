FIA Official Resigns After "Steady Erosion of Principles" Amid FIA President Election
FIA Deputy President of Sport, Robert Reid, has resigned from the motorsport governing body due to a "breakdown of governance standards."
The decision from Reid comes as FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been changing the organization's internal workings.
In 2024, Bertrand Badre, the head of the audit committee, and audit committee member Tom Purves were both dismissed.
They were let go alongside compliance officer Paolo Basarri, who had looked into claims that Ben Sulayem meddled in the operations of two races during the 2023 season.
“When I took on this role, it was to serve the FIA’s members; not to serve power,” Reid said in a statement regarding his resignation.
“Over time, I have witnessed a steady erosion of the principles we promised to uphold. Decisions are being made behind closed doors, bypassing the very structures and people the FIA exists to represent.
"My resignation is not about personalities; it is about principles. Motorsport deserves leadership that is accountable, transparent, and member-driven.
"I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that does not reflect those values.”
Reid has not been the only person to speak out against Ben Sulayem.
Natalie Robyn, who previously served as the FIA chief executive before resigning after 18 months in the role in May 2024, explained that her resignation was similar to Reid's resignation.
For the first time since leaving the FIA, Robyn spoke to BBC Sport about what led to her decision and also commented on Reid's departure.
"During my tenure as CEO, I worked under challenging circumstances to strengthen the federation's governance framework and upgrade its operational transparency," she told the BBC.
"The resignation of the deputy president of sport clearly indicates there are serious ongoing structural challenges."
"When professional processes are not adhered to and stakeholders are excluded from decision-making, it undermines the foundation of a strong organisation."
"I am saddened to see these developments, as they threaten both the credibility and the long-term effectiveness of an important institution."
"I worked closely with Robert during my time at the FIA and I have a great deal of respect for him and of course his commitment to the future of motorsport."
The comments from Reid and Robyn come at a time when Ben Sulayem is up for election in December for FIA President, which could see him unseated if a worthy challenger were to arise.
There has been no public announcement of any candidate so far, though there are still more than six months until the election itself.
Due to offering motorsport teams financial incentives, Ben Sulaym has support within the organization and is considered the strong favorite to retain his seat at the motorsport table.