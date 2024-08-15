FIA President Announces Misconduct Rule Change To Address 'Negative Comments'
In a bid to tackle "negative comments" from fans on social media, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed a change to the International Sporting Code that will prevent drivers and team members from speaking against FIA officials and stewards.
Ben Sulayem stated on social media that FIA investigations have revealed a correlation between negative comments directed at the governing body’s race officials by competitors and the subsequent online abuse these officials endure.
This statement follows several incidents in recent years where drivers and team personnel across various FIA-sanctioned motorsport disciplines have publicly criticized decisions made by officials. These critiques have sparked considerable controversy and contributed to the growing issue of online abuse directed at race officials.
One recent incident was from the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Sergio Perez was given a formal warning by the stewards after he termed his five-second penalty "a joke" over team radio. The Mexican driver collided with Lando Norris at Turn 6 on lap 47 while battling for fourth place. The stewards deemed Perez responsible for causing the incident, resulting in a penalty. Although Perez initially crossed the finish line in second place, he was dropped to fourth after the penalty was applied.
Ben Sulayem has claimed that members of the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) have approved an amendment to the sporting code, specifically redefining the term "misconduct" to address and curb such public statements. However, the WMSC has yet to issue an official statement on this matter.
In a statement on his Instagram story, which has expired, as reported by Crash.net, Ben Sulayem wrote:
“As part of our ongoing fight against online abuse, recent investigations have shown that there is a direct link between negative comments from drivers and team members and increased hate directed towards officials on social media.
“At the last World Motor Sport Council, members approved a change to the definition of misconduct within the ISC following incidents in which high profile members of our sport have made statements towards officials that incite abuse.
“This change will ensure further support for the FIA officials and volunteers who dedicate their time to improving our sport, keeping it safe and fair.
“Our stewards must be prepared to show strength when combatting this form of abuse, and they have my full support, and the support of our International Sporting Code, when making their decisions.
“I urge them to show that the FIA will not allow abuse of any kind within our sport.”