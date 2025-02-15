FIA President Big F1 Admission: 'I Think We Need Fewer Grands Prix'
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has admitted his want for fewer Formula 1 Grands Prix, even as new countries are showing interest in hosting the races.
Countries like Rwanda, Thailand, and South Africa have thrown their hats into the ring, wanting to be part of the growing Formula 1 calendar, which already features 24 races every season. Despite this enthusiasm, Ben Sulayem has a differing opinion on how many races should be held each year. He believes there are too many and argues that the focus should instead be on increasing the number of teams - something that F1 has already confirmed to be happening as they add Cadillac to the grid.
Countries like Rwanda are doing what they can to enter the sport. Rwanda's President, Paul Kagame, has publicly announced efforts to build a new racing circuit near Kigali, although there is a shadow of concern about the country's human rights issues.
South Africa has also shown interest in bringing Formula 1 back to its historic Kyalami Circuit, though financial struggles and the need for capable promoters have so far blocked this. Meanwhile, South Korea's mayor of Incheon has expressed an interest in hosting a street race, despite past failed attempts.
More News: F1 Responds To Rwanda Grand Prix Concerns After DPC Pens Letter
During an interview with Le Figaro, Ben Sulayem laid out his stance on Formula 1's current direction.
"It’s not the federation’s responsibility," he admitted via Lefigario.fr, while adding that Liberty media is "doing a great job". "I couldn’t be happier if F1 returned to France," he continued, "but also to Germany. It’s good to open up to new countries, but we mustn’t forget where the story began."
Ben Sulayem has been critical of the media, feeling that his opinions on this subject have been met with resistance.
"I think it’s a bit too much. I said it and I was attacked by a lot of media. Twenty races was enough," he said, illustrating his belief that fewer races wouldn't just ease logistical and physical strain, but potentially improve the sport by reducing oversaturation.
More News: FIA President Hints At Huge Broadcasting Change Amid F1 Swearing Controversy
He also advocates for a move in focus towards enabling more teams to compete in Formula 1.
"From the beginning, I think we need fewer Grands Prix, but more teams." The FIA has brought General Motors into the fold through their Cadillac brand for 2026. Despite facing opposition, Ben Sulayem stands by this decision. "That’s why we brought in General Motors with Cadillac. Many people were against it, but I think it’s a good decision for the sport."
More News: Mario Andretti Breaks Silence On Michael's Withdrawal From Cadillac F1 Project
Interesting, Sulayem is keeping a distance from any form of prediction for 2025, with him admitting that he doesn't follow F1 as much as we'd expect: "I won’t answer you. To tell you the truth, when I attend a Grand Prix, I am sometimes asked who is in the lead, and I have no idea. I am there to make sure that the race takes place in perfect conditions of safety and fairness."
For the latest F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.