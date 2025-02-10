FIA President Breaks Silence On Johnny Herbert Exit - 'You Can’t Be A Journalist'
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has addressed the removal of steward Johnny Herbert, who was dismissed late last month. While Ben Sulayem praised the former driver for his stewarding, he also stressed that a steward "can't be a journalist," hinting at Herbert's alleged ties with a betting company that prompted him to comment on controversial topics for promotion.
Herbert gained recognition for his outspoken and often controversial views on driver performances and FIA rulings. In recent years, several former drivers have secured commercial deals that leverage their bold opinions on contentious topics to spark viral discussions online, an approach that ultimately promotes the betting companies they are affiliated with.
Herbert made news last year for an allegedly harsh penalty imposed on Max Verstappen during the Mexico City Grand Prix. The FIA stated that parting ways with Herbert was mutual, as a collaboration with the media was not in line with his duty as an FIA steward. The F1 governing body stated:
“It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA.
“Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role. However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible.
“We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.”
Herbert shared his gratitude to the FIA. He added:
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity of being an FIA Driver Steward and I have thoroughly enjoyed the role I have been involved in over the years. It is a difficult job and there are tough decisions that have to be made.
"As Stewards, we have and will continue to treat both drivers and team personnel with the utmost respect and remain impartial at all times during all F1 Grand Prix weekends.
"Finally, l'm very grateful to the President and everyone at the FIA for the opportunities that I have been given."
Ben Sulayem has now broken his silence on Herbert's exit, offering a clearer insight into the reason. Speaking to Marca, as quoted by RacingNews365, he said:
"Johnny was a very good steward, but then there was a conflict of interest and he knows that.
"You can’t be a journalist in a big company and express your point of view and then play the steward, who is a referee. You [might] say: ‘My best case scenario is that so-and-so wins.’
"And what if that driver you prefer has another driver in first or second place? How do you make your judgement?
"He understood [the reason for his exit] and he thanked the FIA [for the opportunity], and we thanked him for what he did."