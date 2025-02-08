FIA President Exposes 'Devastating' And 'Unacceptable' Issue In F1
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has spoken out about a pressing issue plaguing Formula 1. Online hate has reached a level that he describes as "unacceptable." This problem has shown a significant increase, affecting drivers and officials within the racing community.
With such hostility marking the 2024 season, spurred on by incidents and race decisions, the FIA believes it requires immediate action to safeguard those in the sport.
The recent focus on online abuse comes on the back of a report from United Against Online Abuse, which detailed some worrying statistics. According to their research, a staggering 75% of Formula 1 drivers have been victims of threats on social media.
Alongside these threats, 66% of drivers have shared a desire for social media platforms to enforce stricter measures against those perpetrating such abuse. The climate of aggression has risen, especially as emotional tensions run high after certain racing moves or steward decisions, provoking sharp responses from fans.
Ben Sulayem addressed this at an event in Madrid, acknowledging the enormous personal impact this type of abuse can have on athletes. He pointed out the particular vulnerability of officials and referees, recognizing the crucial role they play in ensuring the fairness and integrity of the sport. He reiterated the need for more federations to adopt anti-abuse measures and spoke optimistically about their broader acceptance. He commented:
"Last year UAOA highlighted the devastating personal toll online abuse has on competitors and athletes. This second edition report has shone a light on the equally unacceptable abuse faced by officials and referees—essential members of the sporting community who ensure our competitions are conducted fairly, robustly, and with integrity.
"While it’s encouraging to see more federations adopting anti-abuse measures, these findings show that the scale of abuse is continuing to grow. UAOA’s work in 2025 will be critical in fostering collaboration across the sporting, political, and technology sectors to create meaningful, lasting solutions that protect all members of our community."
