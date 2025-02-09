FIA President Hints At Huge Broadcasting Change Amid F1 Swearing Controversy
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is considering a big change in how Formula 1 races are broadcast to tackle swearing from drivers during live events. The potential change could see team radio messages removed from live TV broadcasts.
Formula 1 has seen some heated exchanges both on and off the track recently, leading to penalties for drivers like Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. Verstappen was assigned community service for swearing at a press conference during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, while Leclerc incurred a $10,000 fine, half of which was suspended, for his language at the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Discussions of changes to Formula 1 broadcasts surfaced at a summit attended by FIA officials at Circuito del Jarama, where Ben Sulayem suggested that the removal or delayed transmission of team radio communications might be possible adjustments. He explained:
“Do we go on and then shut down the radios of live communications? Maybe. Do we delay it? Maybe.
“There’s a lot of things we will work [on] with our promoters. We are still the owners of the championship.”
Currently, team radio transmissions are aired with delays to filter inappropriate language, although premium services allow fans to hear real-time exchanges. These raw, uncensored communications are a fan favorite, adding a layer of authenticity that might be lost if changes are enacted.
This comes after Ben Sulayem commented to Autosport last year:
“We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music.
“We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us].
“I know, I was a driver. In the heat of the moment, when you think you are upset because another driver came to you and pushed you…
"When I used to drive in the dust [and something like that happened], I would get upset. But also, we have to be careful with our conduct. We need to be responsible people.
“And now with the technology, everything is going live and everything is going to be recorded. At the end of the day, we have to study that to see: do we minimise what is being said publicly?
“Because imagine you are sitting with your children and watching the race and then someone is saying all of this dirty language.
“I mean, what would your children or grandchildren say? What would you teach them if that is your sport?”
