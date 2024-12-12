FIA President Responds To Drivers Call For Full-Time F1 Stewards - 'Teams Should Pay For It'
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has responded to the suggestions made, particularly by Formula 1 drivers through the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), on the matter of having full-time paid stewards to ensure consistency in the way penalties are levied in the sport. Ben Sulayem explained that the FIA cannot afford to pay their salaries, but if the sport sees this as a priority, then the "teams should pay" for the salaried stewards.
While Ben Sulayem recently responded to the GPDA, stating that it was none of their business to be informed about the FIA's internal dealings, drivers had raised concerns about transparency, particularly regarding the allocation of fine amounts. Additionally, drivers requested that the sport's governing body hire full-time, permanent stewards, instead of relying on rotating volunteer stewards. Speaking on the topic of having paid full-time stewards, Ben Sulayem told Motorsport.com:
“It’s very nice talk.
“But when they say professional, and they want professional, they don't want to pay for it. That is so obvious.
“They talk and then they say: ‘Where are you putting the money? Why we don't do this?’ But I don't say, ‘Oh, sorry, what about you?’ The drivers are getting over $100million. Do I ask where they spend it? No, it's up to them. It's their right.
“So please, it’s not only me saying it is none of their business. We do whatever we do with our money. It's our business. It's also [the same] with them and their money. It's their business.
“But I don't really sometimes understand. It's always about the FIA. 'Why are we doing this? Why are we doing that?' But did anyone go to FOM?”
The FIA president emphasized that the organization does not have the money to afford full-time stewards. He added:
"I say it again and again - stewards do not grow on trees.
“It takes time to educate them. It takes time to train them. And then you evolve them, so we have a programme.
“I see the point about having them maybe like the Premier League where they [the referees] are paid. But we don't have the money to do that.
“So we have to be also very careful of the way we are going. As long as they are committed, fair, and they are trained properly, then there will be stewards who come and go.”
One way to have full-time stewards would be to have Formula One Management pay for their salaries. Ben Sulayem suggested:
“Ultimately, it's the FIA's responsibility.
“This kind of looks like a scope of work between FOM and the FIA.
“So if FOM is writing a cheque – which they are – to the FIA, but the scope of work says ‘part-time stewards’ and F1 wants something different, then that is different, and it comes with a new price.
“That means F1, i.e. the teams, should pay for it. So I think if that's what we've bought, and we want to change it, then I think we need to pay for it.”