FIA President Retaliates After Recent Criticisms - 'Only Get Rubbish'
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has argued that Formula 1's governing body never receives the recognition it deserves for its extensive work. He also pointed out that, while everyone in the sport profits through the FIA, the organization itself gains nothing in return.
He believes the FIA deserves not only more recognition but also greater financial compensation for its investments in the sport. Since his appointment in 2021, the premier class of motorsport has witnessed several changes under his leadership.
This includes creating a remote operations center to support race control and launching a program to train stewards and race directors. The FIA also introduced a new officials department to recruit potential talent who can contribute to the federation's role in Formula 1. Also, its track limits solution at the Austrian Grand Prix resolved a longstanding issue at the Red Bull Ring, with potential use at other circuits shared by F1 and MotoGP.
However, Ben Sulayem sounded upset when asked if the FIA received enough credit for the solution it offered. He told Motorsport.com:
"No, we will never get the credit. Impossible. We'll only get rubbish. That I know."
He added:
"When you look at it, everybody made money out of the FIA, everyone except the FIA. Everyone gets the credit, except the FIA.
"It's true. When I took over, we had a running operating cost of minus 20 million. Why? Because we have our income as everybody. But look at the promoters… And good on them and I congratulate them, they are smart enough to do that…
"But I'll be very, very honest, as always. So Liberty Media did a great job in transforming Formula 1. If you tell me if I could go back in time, would I undo [that]? No way. I wouldn't undo that, but I would just make sure that the FIA is two equals with them.
"They are a good promoter, they are. If you ask me today: is there anyone who is capable as much as them? I can see that [there isn't]. I support them in what they are doing. The FIA works with them in the best [possible] way.
"But then, the regulations and the governance is the [work of the] FIA.
"And then, let everyone make money. Let the drivers have fun, race in a safe way and make money. And let the team principals make more money, [and] they are.
"But the FIA will never get the credit. Impossible."