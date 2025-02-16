FIA President Reveals Plans To Have 12th F1 Team From China After Cadillac Entry
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed his inclination to have a twelfth team in Formula 1 from China. The statement came months after Cadillac was approved to join the premier class of motorsport as the eleventh team towards the end of the 2024 season.
Although Cadillac's bid was approved by the FIA early last year under the Andretti Cadillac identity, Formula One Management had rejected its bid on commercial grounds. The majority of F1 team principals were against the idea of having more than ten teams in the sport, citing financial and logistical challenges.
A restructuring and higher involvement of automotive giant General Motors led the FOM to eventually accept Cadillac's bid. With Cadillac becoming the second American team in the sport after Haas, Ben Sulayem has called for having another F1 team. The FIA president shared his dream of attracting manufacturers from major countries like China and pointed out that the sport already had its first Chinese driver, Zhou Guanyu.
In January 2023, Ben Sulayem launched the Expression of Interest program to explore the possibility of adding new teams to the grid, as the current Concorde Agreement permits up to 13 teams or 26 cars. He has now proposed the idea that the sport should have fewer races but more teams. Speaking to Le Figaro, Ben Sulayem explained that many were against the idea of having an eleventh team but concluded that it was good for the sport. He said:
"20 races was enough, and from the outset, I've thought that we need fewer grands prix, but more teams. That's why we brought in General Motors with Cadillac.
"A lot of people were against it, but I think it's a good decision for the sport."
When asked about a potential twelfth team, the FIA President said:
"Should we think in terms of quantity or quality? We need quality stables.
"It's been my dream for the last two years that the big countries should have a presence in Formula 1.
"The United States will be with General Motors. The next step is to welcome a Chinese manufacturer. We already have a driver [in Ferrari reserve and ex-Stake driver, Zhou Guanyu]."
Cadillac will join the F1 grid in 2026 as the sport enters a new era of regulations. However, it will be unable to produce its own power units until 2028. As a result, the team has partnered with Ferrari for the 2026 and 2027 seasons to purchase gearboxes and power units. This arrangement allows Cadillac to focus on building its team without the immediate pressure of powertrain development.