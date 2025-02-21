FIA President Shows Support For V10 Engine F1 Revival
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has backed the idea of reviving V10 engines in Formula 1, citing their distinctive engine note that was exclusive to the premier class of motorsport. Considering the sport's aim to have a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030, Ben Sulayem has hinted that the much-loved engine can be brought back through less polluting synthetic fuels.
The V10 era in F1, which spanned from 1989 to 2005, was known for its high-revving engines. However, the sport later downsized, first switching to V8s and then to V6 hybrid units. With environmental obligations being met with sustainable fuels, a return to V10 engines is being considered quite seriously.
The sport is on course to use sustainable fuels from the 2026 season when it enters a new era of regulations. The cars will be lighter, more compact, and will feature active aero. In addition, they will be powered by internal combustion and electric power, split by an equal ratio. The year will also witness the addition of automotive giants Audi and General Motors (Cadillac) in F1, as the grid expands to 11 teams through the addition of the latter team.
Ben Sulayem's comments arrived after F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed last year in August that the sport could consider bringing back engines that are lighter and with "good sound" if the targets of zero emissions and sustainability are being met. He said:
"If sustainable fuel is doing the right job to be zero emission and we are taking the point of sustainability in the right way – maybe we don't need anymore to be so complicated or so expensive in terms of engine development.
"So we may think to go back to engines that are much lighter and maybe with a good sound."
After the launch of the F1 75 season at London's O2 Arena, where all ten teams revealed their 2025 liveries to mark Formula 1's 75th anniversary, Ben Sulayem spoke about the "positive discussion" the event had sparked regarding the future. Revealing his views on Instagram, he said:
"This week’s F1 launch in London has triggered a lot of positive discussion on the future of the sport. While we look forward to the introduction of the 2026 regulations on chassis and power unit, we must also lead the way on future technological motorsport trends.
"We should consider a range of directions including the roaring sound of the V10 running on sustainable fuel. Whichever direction is chosen, we must support the teams and manufacturers in ensuring cost control on R&D expenditure."