FIA President Warns of Big Changes to Race Direction in 2025: 'There Will Be Fresh Blood'
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has announced plans for big changes in Formula 1 race direction ahead of the 2025 season, bringing back the system of using multiple race directors, as reported by De Telegraaf.
He highlighted the need for "fresh blood" to improve consistency and stability within race control. This aims to address past issues and restore credibility following the controversies that have plagued the sport in recent years, notably since the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The background to this decision includes the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi GP incident where Michael Masi's race directions led to widespread criticism and a legal challenge from Mercedes. To alleviate such issues, the FIA trialed a dual race director system in 2022, appointing Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas. However, this setup faced its own challenges when Freitas was removed following the Japanese GP, leaving Wittich to manage the races alone. Wittich himself left his role abruptly just before the Las Vegas GP in November 2024, leading the FIA to appoint Rui Marques as a temporary fill-in.
Ben Sulayem has a track record of pushing for stricter discipline within the sport, enforcing controversial rules like the jewelry ban, which clashed with drivers like Lewis Hamilton in 2022, and new conduct rules that penalize swearing and public criticism.
Sulayem's leadership has not always been accepted smoothly. The increased discipline measures and officiating controversies have sparked debates over their impact on F1's passionate and expressive nature. However, the FIA chief holds firm on the importance of discipline:
"When I was driving rallies myself, there was a certain amount of discipline, something that is very important for everyone in the sport. Drivers are ambassadors of the sport."
The return of multiple race directors aims to bring consistency to race officiating, a critical factor after Niels Wittich's singled-handed race direction was met with criticism. Rui Marques, the current interim race director, is likely to remain part of the team, though it's undecided who will join him.
"There will be fresh blood, and more than one race director," he promises.
The race conduct regulations introduced under Ben Sulayem's tenure, including penalties for swearing and public criticism, are designed to maintain the sport's professional image and appeal, especially to younger fans. Ben Sulayem highlighted this responsibility:
"After all, we don’t want parents of children to get the image that we are a ‘dirty’ sport that they don’t want to belong to."
This renewed push on conduct is one part of a broader effort by the FIA to exert more control over F1. While these moves towards greater control may improve discipline and professionalism, they also risk limiting the sport’s intrinsic excitement, and more importantly, the driver's own passions and emotions that made Drive to Survive such a success.
Despite the pushback, Ben Sulayem remains firm on the responsibilities that should be upheld by drivers.
"Drivers in Formula 1 earn millions and are not children, but adults. In their job, they have a responsibility to the FIA and to the public. They should respect the rules in a sport that has given them so much," he continued.
As the FIA sets these changes in motion for the 2025 season, the effectiveness of these strategies will become evident. The upcoming season will serve as a crucial test of whether the return to multiple race directors and the stringent conduct guidelines can actually improve the sport we love, or just pinch it until its spirit dies.