FIA Race Director Addresses Several Key Changes To Azerbaijan GP
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix circuit in Baku is known for its unique challenges. Since the inaugural race in 2017, the circuit has made several modifications over the years. The race this weekend will introduce various new elements with 16 confirmed changes.
Race director Niels Wittich has introduced clarifications on qualifying regulations to prevent traffic jams, which have been a common issue at street circuits like Baku. These new guidelines should help maintain smoother qualifying sessions, reducing congestion and potential safety hazards, particularly in the narrow parts of the track like Turn 8. He commented on the changes, as quoted by Planet F1:
"In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on in laps during and after the end of qualifying or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the race, drivers must stay below the maximum time set by the FIA between the Safety Car lines shown on the pit lane map.
"Teams and Drivers will be informed of the maximum time after the second practice session.
"For the safe and orderly conduct of the Event, other than in exceptional circumstances accepted as such by the Stewards, any driver that exceeds the maximum time from the Second Safety Car Line to the First Safety Car Line on ANY lap during and after the end of the qualifying session, including in-laps and out-laps, may be deemed to be going unnecessarily slowly.
"For the avoidance of doubt, this does not supersede Article 33.4 and Article 37.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, which apply to the entire Circuit, furthermore this includes the pit lane as well. Incidents will normally be investigated after the qualifying session."
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend will begin tomorrow with the first two practice sessions followed by the third and final practice and Qualifying on Saturday. The Grand Prix will take place as usual on Sunday.
2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full list of track changes
• Vehicle opening added at pit exit on LHS.
• Vehicle opening at Turn 14 on RHS replaced with crash gate.
• Vehicle opening at Pit Entry on LHS replaced with crash gate.
• Crash gate at Pit Entry on RHS replace with vehicle opening.
• Realignment of the walls on RHS between Turn 3 and Turn 4.
• The concrete walls between Turn 12 and Turn 13 on RHS have been realigned.
• The track edge line at the exit of Turn 12 has been moved closer to the concrete walls.
• The concrete walls in the run-off in Turn 16 have been replaced with new ones.
• The concrete walls between Turn 18 and Turn 19 on LHS have been replaced with new ones.
• The concrete walls in Turn 15 on RHS have been realigned.
• The concrete wall separating the straights between Turn 6 and Turn 7 on LHS and between Turn 19 and Turn 20 on LHS have been replaced with new concrete walls.
• The concrete walls in Turn 1 run-off have been realigned.
• Between Turn 2 and Turn 3 small patches of new asphalt on LHS in Pit Exit Road and on RHS.
• Between Turn 7 and Turn 8 small patches of new asphalt on RHS.
• Between Turn 12 and Turn 13 a strip of new asphalt on RHS in front of the barriers.
• New location of Medical Centre.