FIA Reacts to Deputy President Resignation After "Principle, Not Politics" Statement
In a stunning turn of events, Robert Reid, the former deputy president of the FIA, has resigned from his position due to issues regarding principles.
Reid was one of the higher-ranking officials who worked alongside FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. However, his sudden departure has now left the governing body with a gap in its personnel.
After four years serving as FIA Deputy President for Sport, Reid seemed to have had enough of Ben Sulayem and his presidency.
Alongside his resignation, Reid attached a scathing statement that highlighted what he perceived as serious issues.
More News: FIA, Engine Suppliers to meet at the Bahrain GP for the Return of V10 Engines
"I took on this role to help deliver greater transparency, stronger governance and more collaborative leadership," his statement read.
“Over time, those principles have been increasingly set aside and I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that no longer reflects them."
“Stepping away was not easy, however staying would have meant compromising what I believe in.
“This is about principles, not politics."
“Motorsport deserves leadership rooted in integrity, accountability and respect for process."
“That’s the minimum standard we should all expect and demand.”
More News: Winners and Losers from Revealing Japanese Grand Prix
The FIA issued a response to Reid's resignation.
“The FIA is grateful for Robert Reid’s contribution to the FIA, and to motor sport more widely," the FIA's statement on Reid's resignation read.
“The FIA has exceptionally robust corporate governance policies which guide our operations and ensure our rules, practices and processes are adhered to."
“The FIA World Rallycross Championship is a hugely popular sport. In recent years, World and European Rallycross events have been watched by a growing audience of over 30 million viewers spanning over 100 countries."
“The FIA has directly invested into the Championship for the benefit of fans, teams, and FIA Member Clubs. This investment is in line with the FIA's commitment to double participation in motor sport globally.”
More News: F1 Fans Divided over Jacques Villeneuve's Commentary at the Japan GP
Moving forward, there are elections for the new FIA President set to be held in December of this year, with Ben Sulayem running as the strong, favored incumbent and no challengers as of now.
Reid is one of the few former FIA officials to speak out against the President, as several people have left the governing body and criticized the practices of Ben Sulayem.
Additionally, the FIA fired two individuals who were investigating the president over financial incentives given to other teams.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.