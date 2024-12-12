FIA Releases Real-World 2026 Car Renders Amid Significant Changes To Rules
The FIA has unveiled a "refined" render of the 2026 F1 car, showcasing a more compact and streamlined design compared to the current models. Beyond the visual changes, a significant evolution lies in their power units, with the cars set to use an equal ratio of electric power and internal combustion, marking a major shift in how they are driven. This comes amid a change in the Formula 1 rulebook with the addition of Operational Regulations.
The 2026 F1 cars will feature a more compact and lightweight design compared to the current generation. They will be 30kg lighter, with a 30% reduction in downforce and a 55% decrease in drag. Additionally, the wheelbase will be significantly shortened by 200mm, dropping from the current maximum of 3600mm to 3400mm.
Aerodynamics has played a key role in the performance of recent versions of Formula 1 cars. The 2026 car, will however be one level up with the introduction of advanced active aerodynamics. This innovation includes adjustable front and rear wings, designed to optimize performance dynamically. These features aim to enhance cornering speeds and improve straight-line speed by altering wing angles as needed.
The latest renders released by the FIA show how the 2026 car will look on the racetrack:
Another post straight from the garage:
The release of these images coincides with the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, where significant rule changes were confirmed, including the addition of an entire section of the F1 rulebook dedicated to the 2026 season.
The FIA calls it the Operational Regulations, which will govern team activities outside race weekends starting with the 2026 season. This addition, approved by the WMSC, complements the existing Sporting, Technical, Financial Regulations, and the broader International Sporting Code.
A report states that "For this initial version of these regulations, certain elements that have historically been included in the Sporting Regulations have been transferred, such as limitations to aerodynamic testing, power unit testing, and mandatory shutdown periods.”
These regulations aim to cap team spending and resources while promoting staff well-being through mandatory factory shutdowns, including a two-week winter closure and a similar summer break. With the F1 calendar expanding to 24 races in 2024, these measures have become increasingly vital.
The FIA is also updating its rulebook terminology to adopt gender-neutral language, mirroring changes in the F2 and F3 regulations. While no female drivers currently compete in F1, the use of "he/him" has been replaced with the neutral term "driver." Additional updates include introducing 'heat hazard' rules requiring drivers to wear cooling gear in extreme weather and revising the Financial Regulations for 2025 and 2026 to exclude specific sustainability-related activities from the budget cap.