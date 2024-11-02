FIA Releases Statement After F1 Qualifying Postponed at Brazilian Grand Prix
The qualifying session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The decision, announced by the FIA, was driven by safety concerns stemming from heavy rainfall that led to a lack of visibility and hazardous track conditions. As one of the most celebrated circuits in the Formula 1 calendar, Interlagos is notorious for its unpredictable weather, but this year's rainfall posed dangers to the drivers.
In a statement, the FIA clarified:
"The Qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix is postponed.
"The decision was taken due to the lack of visibility caused by the level of rain we have experienced in the past few hours. There is a lot of standing water on parts of the circuit which renders conditions unsafe.
"As much as we would all like to see competition on track, the safety of drivers, team members, volunteers, officials and spectators is our main priority.
"A decision on a start time for Qualifying tomorrow morning will be taken as soon as possible."
This announcement came after continuous rain battered the Sao Paulo region, leading to standing water on the track and poor visibility that made racing conditions unsafe. The scheduled qualifying session was initially set for 18:00 local time on Saturday, November 2, but was delayed multiple times before being ultimately canceled for the day.
Interlagos has a long history of weather-related disruptions due to its high altitude and location which often invite unexpected weather changes.
If rescheduling qualifying proves unfeasible due to the continued poor weather forecast, the Grand Prix could start with a grid based on the results from the weekend’s first practice session, something that could make for a really interesting, yet maybe unfair start.
Max Verstappen, who is contending with a five-place grid penalty in the race following a power unit change, will start from the very back of the grid, adding yet another bit of bad luck to Red Bull's recent campaign.
During Saturday's earlier Sprint Race, we've seen a hint of what could be. McLaren's Lando Norris clinched victory after swapping with teammate Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen finished in fourth place after receiving a penalty for pushing too hard under a virtual safety car. These results have only intensified the drivers' and constructors' championships, making this weekend a very important one for both the Papaya and Milton Keynes drivers.