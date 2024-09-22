FIA Releases Statement After Max Verstappen Takes A Stand In Singapore Press Conference
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen kept his post-qualifying comments brief during the press conference in Singapore. While it was his way of making a stand against the FIA's mandated community service punishment, the FIA has now released a statement following his protest.
The three-time champion was handed a community service punishment by the governing body for inappropriate language used during the Drivers' Press Conference. The move arrives amid FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's crackdown on F1 drivers using swear words on team radio.
In response to the FIA’s punishment, Verstappen chose to limit his replies to the numerous questions posed to him. His concise answers reflected a clear sense of discontent with the actions of the governing body.
However, much later the Dutchman finally agreed to address the media, particularly about the punishment handed to him. He said after the qualifying session on Saturday:
"I find it, of course, ridiculous what happens. So why should I then give full answers?
"Because I might... It's very easily, apparently you get a fine, or you get some sort of penalties.
"I prefer then not to speak a lot, save my voice and I mean, we can do the interviews also somewhere else, if you need some answers to the questions asked.
"They want to set the precedent, and people got warnings or a little fine.
"Now with me, they wanted to set an even bigger example, I guess. Which for me is a bit weird, of course.
"Because I didn't swear at anyone particularly, I just said one thing about my car. But it's in the code, so they have to follow the book.
"I don't want to blame this on the stewards, because I actually had a really good chat with them. They just have to follow the code, you know, and the book.
"I think they're quite understanding, but it's difficult for them as well.
"I think what I said wasn't that bad. And, of course, I get if you aim it at someone I think that's bad.
"Of course emotions can run high, but that's still not okay. I understand that, but I felt like it was quite ridiculous what was given to me."
However, shortly after the concise press conference, Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley was seen discussing matters with FIA steward Tim Mayer. Subsequently, Mayer also engaged in conversation with FIA press officer Roman de Lauw, steward Johnny Herbert, and Tom Clarkson. While the specifics of their discussion remain private, the subject was likely Verstappen's press conference protest.
Eventually, the FIA stepped in, with a spokesperson confirming to GPblog.com that Verstappen won't be levied a sanction for the brief answers to the media. The regulations state that drivers must not discredit the sport and that they must be available to provide answers to the media during press conferences.
Since Verstappen did respond to the media's inquiries, he was deemed to comply with the rules. The FIA, which is responsible for managing the official press conferences during a Formula 1 weekend, said in a brief statement:
"No, he took part in the FIA Press Conference as required by the procedures."