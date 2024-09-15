FIA Reveals Results Of Max Verstappen Investigation, And Others
The FIA has disclosed the outcomes of its investigation into Max Verstappen for his actions during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where he received a warning for overtaking under Virtual Safety Car (VSC) conditions. Verstappen, along with Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg, were left with a warning from the FIA.
This came after Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz had a crash during the latter stages of the race, meaning the race had to be concluded under virtual safety car conditions. Despite this, Verstappen overtook Lando Norris after the chequered flag, contravening Article 12.2.1 h) of the International Sporting Code, a regulation that prohibits overtaking under VSC conditions.
In the race, Oscar Piastri clinched victory, followed by Charles Leclerc and George Russell securing second and third places, respectively. Norris and Verstappen completed the top five. However, Verstappen’s infraction resulted in a caution from the Baku stewards.
The official ruling from the stewards included warnings for Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly, and Esteban Ocon. The ruling stated:
“The driver overtook other cars after the chequered flag, but while a VSC was still being displayed, following the crash at Turn 2.
“The driver was reminded that while passing after the chequered flag is not unusual, it is prohibited in the case of yellows, Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car procedures.
“While the drivers were aware of where the incident was, they could not have known if emergency equipment or marshals were being dispatched onto the track, and so have to proceed with caution.”
Additionally, the stewards pointed out that drivers must remain cautious as emergency equipment or marshals may be deployed on the track.
“The Stewards are aware that this has happened earlier this season and was not noticed at the time.
“We are therefore warning the driver concerned, along with all other competitors. Further breaches may incur significant penalties.”
Another breach occurred within the McLaren team, who were fined €5,000 for violating Article 34.13 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. The infraction related to team personnel and equipment being in the pit lane during the race, creating a potentially hazardous condition for other teams still pitting. The stewards noted:
“While it is not unusual for team personnel to move towards the Parc Fermé area before the end of the race, McLaren had team members and equipment in the pit lane while other teams were still pitting and thus created a potentially unsafe condition.”