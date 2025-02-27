FIA Slams ‘Tribalist’ F1 Fans After Verstappen Booing Controversy
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has addressed the F1 75 booing controversy, stating that while the reaction didn’t bother him, he was disappointed by the reception Max Verstappen received. He also clarified that Red Bull did not request any intervention from the FIA, which independently issued a statement condemning the incident as "tribalist."
The F1 75 event at London’s O2 Arena was a grand celebration of the sport’s 75-year history, featuring all ten teams, their principals, and drivers unveiling their 2025 liveries before a crowd of 15,000. However, the spectacle took a controversial turn when Horner and Verstappen took the stage to present the RB21, prompting boos from the largely British audience.
The FIA also faced boos when its logo was projected at the event, likely due to past controversies involving the body's president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, including tensions with drivers and his strict stance on swearing. As a result, an FIA spokesperson criticized those who booed at Horner and Verstappen at the F1 75 event. The statement read:
“Great rivalries throughout the history of motorsport have contributed to making it such an exciting experience for fans.
“But what underpins sport at all levels is a culture of respect. As such, it was disappointing to hear the crowd's tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner, at the F1 launch in London.
“Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love. In the season ahead we should not lose sight of that.”
Given that Horner and Verstappen were mentioned in the FIA's statement, the Red Bull team principal was asked about it during pre-season testing in Bahrain. He clarified that Red Bull had not requested the FIA to issue a statement in their support. He said:
“For the FIA support, look, they've made their own comments on it. It was nothing that we certainly asked for, I certainly didn't have any conversation with the FIA following the event. It was obviously part of their campaign to stamp out online abuse.”
Speaking further, Horner pointed out the changing fan base and admitted that an elite sport such as F1 will draw strong reactions from fans. He said:
“I mean, it was a big event; it was obvious all the teams put a lot of effort into it, which was good and interesting to see.
“Now of course, launching your car is a bit [like] launching your away strip in a home fan stadium and so fans will always back the teams and drivers that they want to, and of course, we've been the protagonists over the years.
“I guess the only disappointment I had with it was that the reception to Max as a four-time world champion, that was disappointing, but passion in sport is always going to be there. If the launch would have been in Holland, no doubt the reception would have been somewhat different.
“The fans, of course, are the DNA of the sport. I think the fandom has changed, obviously, over the last few years as we've been welcoming more and more diverse fans to the sport. Sport is polarising across any premier sport in the world.
“Fans are passionate, and they support their drivers, predominantly they support their teams, and you can't dictate that.
“So, we're delighted to race in such a big audience and you're going to get different reactions depending on where you race in the world, and that's the same in any elite sport.”