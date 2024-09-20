FIA Steps In Over McLaren Rear Wing Controversy
The FIA has requested modifications to McLaren's rear wing in light of the controversy that erupted following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. At the center of the dispute is a 'mini-DRS' design feature on the wing, specifically its upper element, which rival teams allege rotates back under aerodynamic pressure, thereby enhancing performance by increasing the slot gap.
Upon careful investigation, the FIA confirmed that while McLaren’s rear wing currently complies with existing regulations and passes the static load tests, it demands adjustments to prevent the upper element from flexing when under aerodynamic load, according to a report from Motorsport.com. Although it met the technical requirements during stationary inspections, the FIA's scrutiny revealed potential regulatory breaches based on its behavior at high speeds.
Historically, FIA guidelines dictate that while car components must pass static tests, they should not possess flexing characteristics during races driven by various conditions, such as temperature or aerodynamic pressures. The presiding directive, TD34, unambiguously states that:
"Designs whose structural characteristics are altered by secondary parameters, so as to produce (whilst running at the track) a different deflection characteristic than when stationary during the FIA checks. Examples of secondary parameters could be temperature, aerodynamic load etc."
Despite the ruling, McLaren is permitted to use the current design of the low-drag rear wing on tracks that necessitate its deployment. However, the FIA insists on modifications to ensure compliance moving forward.
This comes after some backlash from McLaren's rivals. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez commented to the media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend:
"It’s clear that it’s out of the regulation. It’s an illegal car. But it seems like, it is allowed. I'm very surprised."
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also touched on the subject:
"From what I’ve heard, it’s controversial to say the least."
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri had defended the design during the Singapore Grand Prix press conference, explaining:
"Well, it is legal.
"As long as it passes all the tests - and we get tested a lot, it passes, so it is certainly not the magic ticket or magic bullet for why we're competitive.
"It is legal, it passes all the tests, so I am pretty happy with it.
"To be honest, the first time I knew it did that was the same time as everyone else last week, and it is not a grey area.
"It gets tested every week, it is legal and they've got loads of different tests for the rear wings now, so I honestly did not know it did that until three days ago.
"Obviously in the sport you find every bit of performance that you can without breaking the rules, and that is what we are doing and what you need to do to become a championship-winning car and team.”