FIA To Continue Front Wing Tests Despite Red Bull Complaint Dismissal
The FIA has dismissed complaints from Red Bull and Ferrari regarding the legality of the front wings used by McLaren and Mercedes. Both teams had expressed concerns that these front wings were flexing excessively, potentially giving their rivals a competitive advantage. However, the FIA confirmed on Tuesday that all front wings currently in use are compliant with the 2024 regulations. Red Bull and Ferrari have not responded to requests for comment according to the BBC.
The issue gained attention after the Italian Grand Prix, where Red Bull's Christian Horner, along with Helmut Marko, and Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur, raised concerns publicly. Despite their comments, neither Red Bull nor Ferrari have formally objected to the wings. The FIA's statement was issued to clarify the situation in response to these public concerns.
This ruling aligns with the FIA's earlier stance of not intending to change the rules for 2024 despite introducing special cameras to monitor front-wing behavior. The governing body appears confident that the current regulations and tests are sufficient to ensure compliance.
Horner revealed that while the current front wings have passed the FIA's tests, he believes the issue lies in interpreting the regulations. He stated, "The regulations are very clear and that's an FIA issue. Obviously they are tested and they pass, but then you have to look at the wording of the regulations."
"It’s an FIA issue, so we'll leave it and trust in them to deal with it."
Marko said: "The front wing of McLaren and Mercedes must be analysed."
Vasseur said: "This is a discussion that I don't want to have with you. I will have it with [FIA single-seater director Nikolas] Tombazis."
The complaints about the front wings of McLaren and Mercedes come as both teams have significantly increased their competitiveness in recent months. Max Verstappen and Red Bull are facing significant challenges with their car's handling, which have impacted their competitiveness. Despite Verstappen holding a 62-point lead over McLaren's Lando Norris in the drivers' championship, he has expressed doubts about their chances of securing the titles, stating, "At the moment, both championships are not realistic."
This concern is heightened by the fact that Verstappen has not won a race since the Spanish Grand Prix in June. With McLaren just eight points behind Red Bull in the constructors' championship and 232 points still up for grabs, the situation has become increasingly tense as the season progresses.
The FIA has reiterated its ongoing efforts to monitor and regulate the flexibility of bodywork in Formula 1, particularly focusing on the front wings of cars. This comes after concerns were raised by Red Bull and Ferrari regarding the front wings of McLaren and Mercedes, with footage from an onboard camera at Monza showing McLaren's front wing bending and oscillating.
The FIA said it examined front wings at every event and had been "acquiring additional data since the Belgian race with an FIA-mandated video camera which captures areas of the front wing which are not visible through the official F1 cameras."
It said the exercise would continue "at least" through the forthcoming races in Azerbaijan and Singapore this month "to ensure every team will have been running the mandated FIA camera on different types of tracks".
"This will ensure a large database, allowing the FIA to draw the most objective picture of the situation and quantify differences between the various dynamic patterns observed on track," the statement said.
Interestingly, Red Bull, now raising concerns, has been at the center of similar discussions in the past. For example, in 2021, the FIA adjusted the rules following complaints about Red Bull's front wing. The current focus on McLaren and Mercedes highlights the ongoing challenges of maintaining fairness and compliance in the sport's evolving technological landscape.