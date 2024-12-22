FIA Under Fire From Max Verstappen's Father After Community Service Punishment
Jos Verstappen, father of 2024 F1 World Champion Max Verstappen, has criticized the FIA's response to drivers using explicit language. The discussion revolves around the penalty imposed on Max Verstappen following an incident involving profanity during a press conference.
Jos Verstappen questioned the actions taken by the FIA, labeling the approach as improper. He compared it to how other drivers were treated and suggested an alternative way to handle such matters that would have avoided the extensive media spotlight.
The incident that prompted this controversy occurred during the Singapore Grand Prix. Max Verstappen described his car in explicit terms during a press conference. This led the FIA to order Max to complete a community service assignment. This assignment was carried out in Rwanda prior to the FIA Awards ceremony. Other drivers like Charles Leclerc also faced repercussions for similar language, although he received a different and smaller form of penalty as he apologized straight away.
Jos Verstappen believes the situation could have been managed differently. Rather than exposing the drivers' choice of language to public scrutiny, he felt the FIA could have privately addressed the concern with the drivers. Speaking to the media, he explained:
"At the FIA, they obviously made a mistake with those penalties. You can't impose a penalty every time someone says f***. Do you know what I would have done if I had been FIA president I would have taken the drivers aside and said: 'Guys, watch your language'. But to play it all through the media like that..."
Max Verstappen fulfilled his community service in Kigali, Rwanda, joining efforts with the Rwanda Automobile Club in a grassroots motorsport development program. During his time in Rwanda, he engaged with young motorsport enthusiasts.
Max Verstappen’s response to the punishment and the overall handling of the situation involved a visible stance against the FIA’s decisions. He boycotted the press discussions inside the press room, opting instead for informal conversations with the media. The four-time champion has since also said about the punishment:
"That’s something I don’t like about F1.
"Of course, I understand that you can’t curse in a press conference, but it was language; it got out quickly.
“We all grew up like this, the people sat there as well. And certain people are saying: ‘My five-year-old grandchild is also watching this’. When I was 5 years old, I also sat between adults cursing. My parents didn’t curse at me, of course.
"But what do you think I said at school? You’ll always have that.
"If it is not said to me there, it’ll be used at school.
"You want to act tough as a child towards others. It’s a part of it. Of course, you have to watch your language, but to be punished like a toddler has me wondering, what are we doing in this sport?"