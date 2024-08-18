Flavio Briatore Gives Update On Unconfirmed 2025 Driver
Flavio Briatore, recently appointed as the executive advisor for Alpine, has shared insights into the team’s current priorities and the uncertainty surrounding their driver lineup. Known for his success during the championship years of Michael Schumacher at Benetton and Fernando Alonso at Renault, Briatore’s return to F1 has sparked considerable interest regarding his vision for Alpine’s future.
Currently, Briatore’s focus seems tilted more towards team restructuring rather than filling the impending vacancy in their driver lineup. With Esteban Ocon set to depart for Haas in 2025, and Pierre Gasly needing a new teammate, Alpine faces significant decisions. However, Briatore suggests that the team’s emphasis is elsewhere. He commented, as quoted by Crash.net:
“I don’t know yet. In this moment, the driver is not…
“In this moment you need to put the team together from a commercial side, technical side, management side.
“The driver makes no difference now.
“The difference was made in 2006, 2007, 2008. In this moment I believe only one driver was available, Carlos Sainz.”
The former team boss highlights a substantial shift in the sport's dynamics from his previous tenure, where driver choice was paramount. Today, Briatore believes, the performance of the car takes precedence over individual driving prowess.
“For me, it’s just the performance of the car. It’s restructuring the team completely.
“If you have a good car, you need a good driver. If the car is not performing…
“We are putting all the energy into the technical side to make sure the car of Alpine looks better, and better, and better.
“In 2026 I believe we will see the new Alpine.”
Amid these operational shifts, speculation about Alpine’s reserve driver, Jack Doohan, being promoted to a full-time race seat to replace Ocon is gaining momentum. Yet, Briatore’s comments suggest any decision on this front will be secondary to the broader team enhancements.
Briatore’s strategy indicates a long-term vision focused on improving the vehicle's competitiveness through technical advancements rather than immediate driver changes.
2024 F1 Driver Standings As Of Summer Break
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points