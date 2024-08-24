Flavio Briatore Has Brutally Honest Admission on Alpine Issues Amid Dutch Grand Prix
Flavio Briatore, the seasoned figure behind many successful - and maybe some not-so-successful - Formula 1 campaigns, has made clear the stark realities and challenges faced by Alpine under its former leadership. Briatore's recent comments offer a candid insight into the issues that have stalled the team's progress, citing a series of "wrong managers" that have historically misdirected Alpine's efforts.
"There was no management," Briatore stated unequivocally via Motorsport.com.
"I believe the problem of Alpine was this one. At one point, I believe they chose a few wrong managers. I think the list of the wrong ones was quite long. We have no list of the good ones." This stark admission sets the stage for the sweeping managerial changes he has implemented, starting with the appointment of Oliver Oakes as the new team principal.
The transition of leadership from Bruno Famin to Oakes marks a pivotal moment for Alpine. Oakes, at 36, brings a fresh, vibrant energy that Briatore believes is crucial for the team's revival.
"Ollie is enthusiastic, young, ambitious; that's what we need in the team," Briatore explained. Under his leadership, there's an expectation to revitalize the team's spirit and operations significantly. "The people understand the good ones, not the bad ones.
"The people [need to] understand what's going on in the factory. The people [need to] understand what's going on in the race. So, this is the principle, you know. He has no experience of a big team like this one, but [he has] the talent to be successful."
Oakes himself has recognized the unique 'racing spirit' that pervades Alpine's base in Enstone.
"Enstone has something which money can't buy: it has a racing spirit, it has a history," Oakes revealed. "You can't help but go round and find that something that just gives massive passion to making the place where it should be."
However, Oakes also acknowledges the management missteps that have led to the current state, emphasizing a shift away from blame to proactive improvement. "I dare say it's been mismanaged for quite a few years," he said, adding, "We just have to get back to focusing on racing."
His strategy focuses on improving the car and fostering better teamwork.
Briatore's plan for Alpine involves a holistic overhaul, which he metaphorically describes as an "electric shock" to the system.
As Alpine pushes forward under new leadership and with revised goals, the Formula 1 world will be watching closely, especially after the large influx of investment from the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney via a consortium.
The combination of Oakes's fresh approach and Briatore's experienced oversight might just be the formula needed to transform Alpine into a formidable competitor.