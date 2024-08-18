Flavio Briatore Questions Fernando Alonso Future In F1- 'Still Very Difficult to Understand'
Few relationships have proven as enduring as the one between Fernando Alonso and his long-time advisor, Flavio Briatore. Recently, Briatore shared his insights on the veteran driver's career, marveling at Alonso's sustained motivation and exceptional fitness, which he compares to that of a much younger athlete.
This came during his appearance on the Formula For Success podcast, where he discussed the storied "22-year marriage" between him and Alonso, reflecting on their journey from the Spaniard's championship victories in 2005 and 2006 at Renault, with Briatore at the helm.
At 43, Fernando Alonso is the oldest driver on the current F1 grid, yet he shows no signs of slowing down. Earlier this year, he inked a new contract that would see him racing for Aston Martin until the end of 2026.
“I have managed Fernando Alonso now for 22 years. We have a 22-year marriage.
“Fernando is still very difficult to understand, because Fernando is still motivated like a young driver.”
Despite the advances in age, Alonso’s regimen does not betray his years.
“He’s super fit, maybe more fit now than the time he was driving for me [at Renault],” Briatore revealed. Living in Monaco, Alonso dedicates much of his time to intense physical training, including daily cycles of "60, 70, 80km" and regular gym sessions. His discipline extends to his diet as well, meticulously maintained even in social settings. “Every time we go to dinner he is very, very careful, never cheating with his food,” Briatore added.
However, Briatore admitted uncertainty regarding Alonso's future beyond their current contract ending in 2026.
“He’s unbelievable. I don’t know. If you ask me if Fernando wants to continue beyond our last contract… our last year will be 2026, for the moment,” he confessed. Whether Alonso decides to extend his career may hinge on numerous personal factors, including potential family plans.
Alonso's competitive nature remains as fierce as ever, with Briatore noting:
“During the race, he’s always there: if he’s 11th, he wants to be 10th; if he’s 10th he wants to be ninth.” This relentless drive has been evident in his performance, securing eight podium finishes the previous year and consistently ranking in the top eight this season. “The performance is there, you see it’s there. It’s not a question that he’s lost concentration,” Briatore assured.
Looking to the future, Briatore summed up his view of Alonso’s unparalleled dedication and athleticism:
“I don’t know, honestly, if he wants to stop in 2026 or go one more year. It depends the feeling he has about racing, the timing, I don’t know if he will have a family at that time.” He concluded, "But for sure he is somebody unique. I’ve never seen somebody like that, so determined every day."