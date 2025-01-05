Flavio Briatore Questions Huge Ferrari Move - 'Wouldn't Have Contracted Lewis Hamilton'
Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has openly questioned Ferrari's decision to bring seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on board. If he had been in charge at Ferrari, Briatore claims he "would not have contracted" the British driver.
Lewis Hamilton shocked the racing world with his decision to leave Mercedes after the 2024 season to join Ferrari. This move was especially unexpected because Hamilton had been deeply entrenched in Mercedes since 2013, winning an impressive six championships during his tenure. He's well-known for being the all-time leader in F1 race wins, boasting a record 105 victories, and is tied with Michael Schumacher for seven career F1 championships. The connection with Fred Vasseur, Ferrari's team principal and Hamilton's former boss in GP2, played a key role in his deciding to make the switch.
This transition has been met with a mixed reaction from both fans and insiders. Not only does Briatore question the move, but other former F1 personalities, like Mattia Binotto and Eddie Jordan, have also revealed their disagreements.
During an interview with Sport Bild, as quoted by Racing News 365, Briatore explained:
"It will be strange to see Lewis in a Ferrari. Of course I respect such decisions, but I also wonder if it makes sense.
"Ferrari had two top drivers in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. I don't understand why this great duo was torn apart.
"It is not my job to pass judgement, but if I had been in a position of responsibility at Ferrari, I would not have contracted Lewis."
Briatore added:
"In principle, it is good for Formula 1 if Lewis drives for Ferrari.
"And everything that is good for Formula 1 is also good for me.
"I'm sure it's also good for television and ratings. Let's wait and see. Time will tell how well he drives in the Ferrari.
"That would make Formula 1 even more interesting.
"But we must not forget that Charles certainly has the advantage of speaking Italian in this very special Italian team."
