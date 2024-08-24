Flavio Briatore Reveals Alpine Future Amid Sales Rumors
Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has revealed that parent company Renault has no plans to sell the F1 team, despite the challenges it endures at present, including the shutdown of 2026 engine operations at its Viry-Chatillon factory.
Renault CEO Luca de Meo enlisted the controversial former team boss, Flavio Briatore, to revitalize Alpine and restore its status as a podium contender. Despite the challenges posed by the A524 F1 car's underpowered power unit, Briatore is committed to returning the team to its winning ways within a few years.
In his first media briefing since joining Alpine in June, Briatore spoke at the Dutch Grand Prix, stating that his "realistic" goal is for the team to "secure some podiums by 2027." Thus, with a plan being drafted for the future, he explained that Renault was in no way interested in selling Alpine.
He told BBC.com:
"Something is very clear. Nothing is for sale.
"Luca de Meo doesn't want to sell the team. Question finito [finished]."
However, Renault is contemplating the possibility of ending its F1 engine program, which began in 1977, and transitioning the team into a customer outfit that could purchase Mercedes engines starting in 2026. Briatore hinted at this option, noting that Renault has struggled to keep pace with its power-unit competitors since the introduction of hybrid engines in 2014. He said:
"The problem is the evidence. But whatever our chairman decides is fine with me."
Although Briatore has significant influence over key managerial decisions, he clarified that the proposal to shut down Renault's Formula 1 engine factory in Viry-Chatillon, near Paris, was not his idea. This decision is currently under consideration by the Renault board and is expected to be finalized next month. He added:
"I'm not the bad guy all the time.
"Everything else you can blame on me, but not this."
However, the 74-year-old Italian stated that Alpine's UK base in Enstone "didn’t need so many people," while simultaneously making it clear that he does not wish to "cut jobs." He stressed the importance of having a team of highly experienced and efficient individuals.
Briatore is likely looking for the right people, as he does not blame the management for the series of exits announced last year, including those of CEO Laurent Rossi, team principal Otmar Szafnauer, sporting director Alan Permane, and chief technical officer Pat Fry, suggesting that the "problem of Alpine was no management - they chose a few wrong managers."
Last month, team principal and director of the junior team Hitech GP, Oliver Oakes, was appointed as Alpine's new team principal, with his predecessor Bruno Famin returning to work in Viry. Briatore praised Oakes as "enthusiastic, young, and ambitious." Despite his lack of F1 experience, a series of interviews convinced Briatore that Oakes was the right choice. Suggesting upcoming staff changes and modifications to the managerial structure, Briatore added:
"We need to clear up the house. You need the home clean to make sure everyone is working together. You need to motivate everyone."