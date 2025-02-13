Flavio Briatore Reveals Brutal Alpine Overhaul Targets as Doohan at Risk
Flavio Briatore has announced a sweeping set of changes for the Formula 1 team Alpine, as the Australian rookie driver Jack Doohan faces mounting pressure to perform in the upcoming season.
Briatore, an experienced figure in F1, has set ambitious targets for Alpine as they aim to move from the middle of the pack to contenders for the podium and even the title in the next few years. This comes as part of a broader strategy to revitalize the team with improved performance and changes to the squad's structure.
Briatore stepped into the role of executive advisor at Alpine in May of 2024 and quickly began addressing what he perceived as major problems within the organisation. These included issues with disorganization and what he described as a lack of ambition. Briatore commented on his initiatives, highlighting how he has organized the team to focus on continuous improvement.
"We understood what wasn’t working within the team," Briatore explained via Gazzetta.it. "Now that we’ve put everything in order we can work to improve ourselves."
By setting clear and phased objectives, the Italian businessman is looking to guide the team through a period of strong growth. For 2025, the aim is for Alpine to finish consistently within the top six and to strive for podium finishes.
He is confident that the French team will capitalize on what he predicts to be advantages over rival teams such as McLaren and Ferrari, particularly in terms of their aerodynamic capabilities. "In 2025, Alpine must always be in the top six, perhaps even fighting for some podiums. We have much more aerodynamic margin than McLaren and Ferrari," Briatore stated.
"In 2026, however, we aim to compete for the podium in half of the championship’s Grands Prix and in 2027 we must be able to fight for the title”.
The switch in 2026 from Renault to Mercedes power units and gearboxes will see a substantial technical overhaul within the team as they focus on other priorities over the turn of the regulations. This technical transition is expected to be crucial in fulfilling Alpine’s performance goals as part of Briatore’s roadmap. It's reported that in 2027 Alpine will create their own gearbox to mate to the Brackley power unit.
Team Principal Oliver Oakes commented:
"We want to be in the leading group but we know that there are no miracle solutions, we just have to make a better car."
In the cockpit, Australian rookie Jack Doohan is partnered alongside experienced driver Pierre Gasly. Having replaced Esteban Ocon in 2024, Doohan faces the expectation to perform at a high level to secure his future with the team. Franco Colapinto, who joined as the reserve and test driver, adds additional pressure. He has gained recognition following a promising debut at Monza in 2024. Briatore has admitted Colapinto’s potential, which is seen as part of a longer-term strategy in partnership with Williams.
Colapinto's inclusion is not only a strategic play from Briatore, but also speaks to the wider commercial and branding interests of the team. South American fans are taking a particular interest in Colapinto's career, and his presence has expanded Alpine’s marketability and broadens their global fan base.
