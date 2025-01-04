Flavio Briatore Targets Esteban Ocon For 'Having His Head At Haas' Ahead Of Alpine Exit
Alpine's executive advisor Flavio Briatore has targeted former driver Esteban Ocon for having his head "in his new Haas team" toward the closing stages of the 2024 season, ahead of his exit from the team. The French driver signed with Haas during the 2024 season and will race alongside rookie driver Oliver Bearman this year.
Following the penultimate round in Qatar, Briatore reportedly set a condition for Ocon, demanding that he step down before the Abu Dhabi season finale if he wanted approval to drive with Haas in the post-season test. Since Ocon was contracted to Alpine until December 31, approval from the Enstone outfit was necessary for him to drive with his 2025 team.
Alpine, meanwhile, fielded its 2025 rookie driver, Jack Doohan, in the car for the race at Yas Marina. While the team attracted criticism for not giving Ocon a deserved farewell, especially after his lengthy goodbye post on social media, Briatore has revealed his side of the story. Speaking to French publication Le Parisien, he said:
“I have a different view of Esteban Ocon than the general public. We really have to thank him for what he did in Brazil with that podium.
“But after that race, his head was in his new Haas team. And we were playing for 6th place in the constructors’ standings against them.
“I saw him completely demotivated in the last few races, with too big a gap to Pierre.
“At the same time, I wanted to try out what I had in the pipeline as a driver for the future.
“It’s not that I had a problem with Esteban or that I preferred Jack. I don’t look at nationality, whether he’s Turkish, French, Japanese… I just have to find out who the best driver is.”
Briatore's approach to his drivers has been bold, considering his statements where he said that he wouldn't hesitate to part ways with Pierre Gasly or Doohan if they failed to perform this year. He added:
“The only thing we can be sure of is death!
“We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that. After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.
“I have to get the team in the right condition to get results and the driver is the one who has to conclude the work of nearly 1,000 people behind him. Everyone works for just two people.
“If there’s a driver who isn’t making progress, who isn’t bringing me results, I change him. You can’t be emotional in F1.”