Fontainebleau Las Vegas Unveils $18 Million Aston Martin Collection As Part Of DB12 Goldfinger Release
Aston Martin has unveiled an exceptional $18 million car collection at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as part of the DB12 Goldfinger Edition release. This luxury display coincided with the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Aston Martin's "British Bloodline" experience, which ran from November 1 to November 25, 2024, showcased an impressive range of vehicles, from heritage classics to the latest high-performance models.
The centerpiece of the exhibition was the highly anticipated DB12 Goldfinger Edition, which pays homage to the 60th anniversary of the classic James Bond film 'Goldfinger'. Making its North American debut on November 21, the DB12 boasts a unique Silver Birch paint job, gold side strakes, and a distinctive 'Q' fender badge, all reminiscent of Bond's signature style. Its interior doesn't shy away from luxury, incorporating James Bond-themed elements like the 'eight of hearts' motif.
The exhibition also includes Aston Martin's current lineup, featuring the 2025 Vanquish V12, which comes equipped with a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. The 2025 Vantage continues Aston Martin’s tradition of racing excellence, offering 30% more power than its predecessor. Furthermore, the 2025 DB12 focuses on enhancing driver connection and performance, while the 2025 DBX707 redefines SUVs with supercar standards. Rounding up the collection of new models is the 2024 Valkyrie AMR Pro, a hypercar with a 1000HP V12 powertrain inspired by the Valkyrie Le Mans racer.
Historically revered models, like the 1964 Aston Martin DB5, which is synonymous with the Bond franchise thanks to its appearances in 'Goldfinger' and 'No Time To Die', were also on display. Visitors could also admire the 1952 DB2, 1957 DB2/4 MkIII, and several other iconic models, including the 1960 DB4, 1963 DB4 SS Convertible, and the 1970 DB6 MkII.
Held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas across various luxurious settings, this exhibition stood as the largest automotive display ever featured at the venue. Maurice Wooden, President of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, stated:
“Aston Martin and Fontainebleau Las Vegas are coming together at the intersection of elegance and exhilaration during Race Week 2024. This exclusive exhibition gives guests the opportunity to see for themselves some of the world’s most exclusive and rare luxury vehicles in the world.
“We are grateful for our collaboration with Aston Martin and look forward to creating an unparalleled experience together.”
Pedro Mota, President of Aston Martin The Americas also commented:
“The Las Vegas Grand Prix has become a jewel within our global F1 platform activations. Exposing Aston Martin’s DNA, from the earlier years through to our current lineup of next generation sports cars, gives established and new audiences an up-close perspective on our ultra-luxury brand’s longstanding passion for unmistakable style and immense performance.”