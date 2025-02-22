Ford Drops Bombshell As They Decline F1 Team Ownership Idea
Ford is set to make its return to Formula 1 in 2026, coinciding with the new era of regulations. Although the American automotive giant could have opted to purchase an existing team and build from the ground up after its official F1 exit in 2004, Ford has now shared the reasons behind its decision to partner with Red Bull.
Ford announced its partnership with Red Bull Powertrains to develop the power unit for the new era, where cars will be powered by an equal ratio of electric power and internal combustion. Ford's expertise in electric vehicles in recent years gives it the edge to partner with a competent team like Red Bull. Ford Motorsports director Mark Rushbrook explained how the new regulations align with Ford's ethos, which prompted it to consider an F1 entry. He told Motorsport.com:
"If you see how the regulations are written down for 2026 with the increase of the electrification, with the fuel changes and with the commitment to be net-zero by 2030, that aligns with a lot of our values and what is important for us. The growth of the sport plays a role as well. We go racing for innovation and for tech transfer, so transferring technology from the racetrack to the road and, if possible, the other way around as well.
"We also want to go racing for the ability to tell the story of our company, our people and our products. Three years ago, it became clear that things were changing and that we needed to take a serious look at Formula 1 again. And here we are."
In considering the best way to re-enter the world of Formula 1, Ford explored several options, including purchasing an existing team. Ultimately, the company opted for the approach that has proven most successful in recent years. Rushbrook added:
"Before we had this deal with Red Bull, there were a lot of discussions going on. Some Formula 1 teams approached us, and we approached some teams as well. We needed to understand the landscape and the different ways to get into the sport.
"We even looked at ‘Okay, should we buy a team ourselves?’ I think we demonstrated by what this team has become, what used to be Jackie Stewart Racing and Jaguar, that this is not our core competency, right? Yes, we are in motorsports, but nowhere do we own or run a team. We always go with partners, whether it's Dick Johnson racing in Australia, Penske in NASCAR, Bob Tasca in NHRA or M-Sport in rally.
"You can go and do your own power unit entirely by yourself or you could come in as just a customer power unit, but then Ford doesn’t have anything invested into a team itself. As soon as we saw this as an opportunity, it became clear very quickly that it was the right way to go. This opportunity allows us to partner with what we believe is the best team in the series. We are complementary, and for us that is the right way to do it."
Despite initial discussions hinting that Ford's role would be limited to assisting Red Bull with the electrification of the 2026 power unit, the scope has broadened and now covers several other areas. However, the main focus remains the electric side of the engine. Rushbrook said:
"Additive manufacturing is a good example of that. We have good resources and materials for it. That wasn't on the initial list, but it is happening now. The same goes for contributing to the internal combustion engine and the turbo. Those things weren’t on the initial list either, but there is a lot of knowledge that we have with modelling and testing that can help Red Bull.
"Our main focus is on the electrification, the battery cell chemistry, the battery pack, the motor, the inverter, but also in the controls and the software. That is a big opportunity for us."