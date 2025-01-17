Former Champion Casts Doubts On Lewis Hamilton's 'Hunger' For His 8th Title
Former Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has cast doubts on Lewis Hamilton's pursuit of an eighth world title at Ferrari, questioning his hunger to win and comparing it to Fernando Alonso's drive for a third championship.
The seven-time world champion parted ways with Mercedes after a 12-season partnership that saw eight Constructors' titles and six drivers' championships. The split mainly arose due to Mercedes' inability to give him a fast car that could help him win his record-breaking title.
The 2024 season showcased Hamilton's dejected state, especially during the Qatar Grand Prix, where he asked his team if he could retire the car after serving two penalties.
Villeneuve wonders if the Briton still carries the extreme hunger to win a championship, something that 43-year-old Alonso still possesses but is unable to do anything due to Aston Martin's underperformance.
As Hamilton recently turned 40, Villeneuve expressed that there was no doubt about his fitness but raised concerns about his mentality. He told Action Network:
“It depends if Lewis Hamilton has the same hunger as Fernando Alonso or not.
“He still wants one championship, and he wants it with Ferrari. So that should be enough to give him the hunger.
“But if the going gets tough, will he just think, will I be [a fighter and warrior like Alonso or will he think it’s time do something else with my life?
“But physically there's no issue. He’s super fit, he's super strong, he can go on another 10 years, there's no problem there. But it's all in the head and his desire.
“It’s always like that with sports. Age is not the issue.”
The 1997 world champion stressed that F1 drivers often lose form not due to a drop in physical fitness but due to mental factors. He added:
“It's how [mentally] are you ready to give it all, to do all the training necessary, to go to bed, wake up in the morning and think only about that and focus.
“At some point in your life, maybe it loses its importance or its priority. And that's when you go down. Not because there's a physical direct effect.
“It is draining but at the same time, it's what keeps you alive. It's what drives you. And you realise when you stop it, you realise two months into it, ‘Gosh, this is boring.’
“You need that lifestyle. You need that adrenaline rush that you keep going. If you're passionate, if it's something you really love, it's a drug.
“Take Nico Rosberg, he was happier not racing. That's just not the same level of passion.”