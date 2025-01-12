Former Champion Sides With Max Verstappen On Retirement - 'Intensity Of F1 Leaves A Mark'
Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg understands Max Verstappen's mindset when he talks of his retirement from the sport.
Rosberg, who secured his first title with Mercedes in 2016 at the age of 31, explained that he understands Verstappen's perspective, as the "intensity of F1 leaves a lasting mark" on a driver's life.
Verstappen has addressed the possibility of leaving the premier class of motorsport on several occasions in the past two years, sparking speculation about whether he would honor the length of his Red Bull contract that expires after the 2028 season.
The four-time world champion recently admitted that his focus was on enjoying the sport, rather than solely chasing world championship titles.
In addition, his interest in other motorsports such as GT racing reveals that the Dutchman has thought about his F1 exit.
Rosberg suggested that Verstappen could retire from the sport after fulfilling his Red Bull contract, which would be at the same age Rosberg was when he announced his own retirement. He told Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by RacingNews365:
"It's possible. Max has already achieved so much despite his young age.
"The intensity of Formula 1 leaves a mark on you, both mentally and physically. If he feels he has achieved what he set out to do, and he wants more out of life, I would understand his choice."
Speaking of his own retirement, Rosberg explained that he wanted to leave F1 at the peak of his career, which gave him more time to address other areas of life. He added:
"I realised my dream of becoming world champion and I wanted to leave at the peak of my career.
"By retiring I was able to spend more time with my family and start my career as an investor. I did what I felt was right for me."
Rosberg's admission about Verstappen comes days after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner spoke on similar lines, acknowledging his driver's unique personality and interests beyond the world of F1. Hoping that Verstappen would honor his Red Bull contract, Horner said:
"Honestly, Max is his own man and from the conversations I've had, it's clear he doesn't see himself as a Fernando or Lewis and being around the sport for the next 15 years or so.
"He's got interests outside of Formula 1, he enjoys driving GT cars, he enjoys driving simulators, he enjoys driving LMP cars - and there are certain things that he's very old school about in many respects.
"Some of the noise and circus around Formula 1 doesn't sit comfortably with him, and so long as he is getting enjoyment out of what he does, he'll do it.
"As soon that as that enjoyment drops, he's got the strength of character and personality to say: 'Do you know what, I'm going to go and drive GTs next year'.
"He's unique in that Formula 1 doesn't define him, he enjoys and loves it, but as soon as that enjoyment dips, he would go and do something else.
"We are very grateful that he is our driver, and hopefully that will remain the case for many years to come, until at least 2028, but nobody has a crystal ball."