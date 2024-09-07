Former Champion Urges McLaren To Change In Red Bull Championship Fight - 'Not Doing The Best Job'
Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has pushed McLaren to be more "supportive" of Lando Norris through team orders. He believes it’s crucial for the team to "pounce" and seize the opportunity to exploit Red Bull's current vulnerabilities in order to secure both championships this year.
Last weekend's Italian GP came under the scanner of several F1 experts after the team allowed Norris and Oscar Piastri to fight for the top spot, causing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to eventually take the lead and win the race, also owing to the Maranello outfit's one-stop strategy. Rosberg claimed that McLaren could have led the drivers to focus on the race through team orders rather than race against each other.
The ex-Mercedes driver noted that with McLaren currently trailing Red Bull in both championships by a margin that still allows for a mathematical chance at victory (8 points in the Constructors' Championship and 62 points in the Drivers' Standings), the team must adopt an aggressive strategy to close the gap in the next eight races. He emphasized that next season may not offer McLaren the same opportunity to capitalize on, making it crucial to push for an overtaking move now.
Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast with Natalie Pinkham and Matt Baker, Rosberg said:
“We need McLaren to change things around a little bit.
“They are not doing the best job for Lando to challenge for the championship.
“As fans, we love to see Piastri against Norris in Turn 4. We were on the edge of our seats. From that point of view, respect to McLaren.
“But even more importantly for all of us, is that Lando gets a shot at the championship.
“It would be the most thrilling thing, two friends fighting it out.
“For that to happen, we need McLaren to be a bit more supportive of Lando and to introduce the ‘hold position’ action.
“Allowing their two drivers to race may have cost them the win."
Pinkham believes 2025 will be McLaren's year, revealing that the field will mostly remain the same. She added:
“Seeing the McLaren faces on the podium after the race spoke volumes.
“Here were two very frustrated drivers. Would you have believed a year ago that they would be lamenting coming second and third?
“Perhaps next year is their year. Perhaps this is a building year. Even at the beginning, Max was dominant and we could never have foreseen Lando being in a championship fight.
“Not much will change in 2025. What we’re seeing now is sewing the seeds for next year. Maybe McLaren have to be patient, in that respect.”
Rosberg argued that now was the time for McLaren to make the most of the situation since there was no guarantee that the outfit would be fighting for the championship next year. He said:
“I think McLaren should be impatient. They have a shot at the constructors' championship and the drivers’ championship.
“Next year, you don’t know. Mercedes might be [strong] or Ferrari might continue their progress.
“You cannot just be patient. I think they should be impatient and seize the momentum.
“Pounce on Red Bull’s weakness, go for it. You never know in F1 if you will get a second chance.”