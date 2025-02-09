Former F1 CEO Offers Unfiltered Opinion On Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Move - 'Lot Of Enemies'
Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has offered his unfiltered opinion on Lewis Hamilton's bombshell Ferrari move, revealing that he is bound to attract a "lot of enemies" even if the new partnership proves to be a successful one. The former F1 supremo also offered a different point of view about speculation that the seven-time world champion has lost his edge due to his age.
Hamilton arrived at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters on January 20, creating a global sensation. Fans gathered in large numbers to welcome their new favorite driver, just two days before his first run in a Ferrari SF-23 on the team’s iconic Maranello test track. The Briton joined Ferrari in pursuit of his eighth world title and to fulfill his childhood dream of racing for the Scuderia. While his performance alongside a strong teammate like Charles Leclerc is something that the F1 community looks forward to, Ecclestone believes the Monegasque driver will be the favorite. Speaking to The Telegraph, the 94-year-old said:
"I don't think Lewis will get the same attention at Ferrari. Firstly, the team are happy with Charles Leclerc, his team-mate. Leclerc speaks their language, so they’ll be looking after him.
"Even if Lewis does well, there’ll still be a lot of enemies, because he has suddenly arrived."
Hamilton was outperformed by George Russell in his final season with Mercedes in 2024, sparking speculation that age was a factor in his declining form. While Mercedes admitted the W15 F1 car did not suit Hamilton's driving style, Ecclestone holds a different view. He added:
“I have my theory about this. It’s not the age with drivers, it’s how long they have been doing the same thing.
“I have thought with Lewis: ‘He’s getting tired. He has lost motivation.’”
He added:
“If he had never won a world championship, it might be different, because then there would be an incentive to win one. But he has won seven.”
Commenting further on Hamilton's new beginning at Ferrari, Ecclestone bluntly stated that he won’t stay with the team for long. He also questioned the decision of Piero Ferrari, son of Scuderia Ferrari's founder Enzo Ferrari, to bring Hamilton on board, hinting that the team might have made a risky move. Ecclestone said:
“He won't last that long.
“Piero Ferrari, who has taken him there, still thinks they’ve done the right thing. I hope they have. I hope they haven’t just jumped in and end up wishing they hadn’t.”