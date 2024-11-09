Former F1 CEO Takes Bold Stance On Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Move - 'Big Ego Thing'
Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone, who ran the sport for nearly 40 years from 1987 by forming the Formula One Group, believes that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won't secure his eighth world championship title with Ferrari.
After racing with Mercedes for 11 years, Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari early this year in the quest for his eighth world title that remained out of his reach while racing for the Brackley outfit after the team struggled to develop a car in the current ground effect era that could match Red Bull's pace.
With Ferrari's prospects looking strong, especially as the only non-Red Bull team to secure a race win last year with Carlos Sainz’s victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, Hamilton signed with the Italian team earlier this year. Moreover, every driver is drawn to the allure of joining Formula 1’s oldest team, celebrated for its storied legacy of raw performance and passion.
However, Ecclestone, who is 94 years old, and was present at the recent Sao Paulo Grand Prix, admitted that hiring Hamilton was an ego-boosting exercise for Ferrari chairperson John Elkann. When asked if Hamilton would win another world title, Ecclestone told the Daily Mail:
"I believe he won't.
"I don't think it will be easy for Lewis. Especially in that team. They will back Charles Leclerc. He's quick and has grown up there. They won't dump him for anyone.
"However, from Lewis' point of view, it may not have been a mistake to join Ferrari. He couldn't exist any longer at Mercedes. Either he's given up with them or they have given up on him. They wouldn't do much to keep him, so he is better off going."
When the former F1 CEO was asked if Hamilton should quit F1 before joining Ferrari, he said:
"He would have to walk away from a lot financially.
"It is a big deal he has got, though I suspect the bonus clauses written into his contract are there to make him feel good rather than reality.
"For John Elkann, the guy who runs it, it was a big ego thing. He thought he had captured the best guy the world had ever seen.
"When he signed him there was nothing to indicate he was wrong in that assessment. Whether he is still happy with that is another story. Only time will tell.
"If Lewis is fading, which I don't like to see, he should go away and do something else, and do a good job at it."