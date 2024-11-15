Former F1 Champion Announces Shocking Sky Sports Exit In Heartfelt Post
Former F1 champion Damon Hill has announced his unexpected departure from Sky Sports F1. His farewell was delivered through a heartfelt post on social media, marking the end of an influential 13-year tenure with the network.
Confirming the news, Hill wrote:
"It's been a fantastic 13 years with Sky Sports F1 but all good things come to an end. I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges."
Damon Hill's association with Sky Sports F1 has been longstanding, commencing shortly after his illustrious racing career, which concluded in 1999. Throughout his time with the network, Hill's analysis and commentary became a staple for fans and viewers.
Hill's career spanned from 1992 to 1999, ending with a noteworthy track record of 22 Grand Prix victories and the 1996 Drivers' Championship victory with Williams. Throughout his F1 racing career he drove for Brabham, Williams, Arrows, and Jordan.
At this stage, it is not clear who will replace for the former F1 champion on the presenting and commentating team.
Fans have been quick to react to the news on social media. One fan posted:
"You will be really missed, Damon Hill!
"All the best for your next challenges and thank you for your wonderful insights and experience!
"….'I’ve got to stop…because I’ve got a lump in my throat.'"
Another disgruntled fan responded to the news, writing:
"My god Sky!
"WTF are you doing. Why would you let a racing driver and decent human being go!
"Expecting more faux diversity. If there was another way of getting F1 in the UK you’d be dropped by most people.
"Thanks Damon. You’ll be missed by the real F1 fans."
Another fan responded:
"Damon you are a great ambassador for the sport and inspiration as a world champion to many of us. Whilst like others I will be sad to not see you on the SkyF1 team I will still be looking out for your continuing exploits.
"For those that as yet have not read Damon’s autobiography ‘Watching the wheels’ I would highly recommend it."
F1 presenter Will Buxton also commented:
"Your insight was always unique, deep and inspiring. A big loss for the great team at Sky, but forever grateful the world was able to benefit from the many lessons of your career and your life. And, personally, thankful that over the past 13 years my hero became my friend."