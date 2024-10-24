Former F1 Champion Delivers Blow to Red Bull in Bold 2024 Prediction
Former two-time World Champion Mika Hakkinen has put forward a bold prediction for the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix.
With eyes set on the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix, Hakkinen anticipates a disruption in Red Bull's dominance, predicting that McLaren and Ferrari will be the prominent contenders for victory. His prediction is anchored on McLaren's revitalized form and Ferrari's remarkable performance at the United States Grand Prix.
Ferrari celebrated an impressive 1-2 finish in Austin, Texas, where Charles Leclerc clinched victory, followed closely by his teammate Carlos Sainz. Despite Red Bull's efforts to improve the RB20 with updates, Max Verstappen found himself trailing behind Ferrari in Austin.
Verstappen's dominance at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is well-documented, with the Dutch driver having triumphed in five of the last six Mexican Grands Prix. This track record has often positioned him as a formidable force in Mexico. However, despite this historical success, Hakkinen is skeptical about Verstappen and Red Bull's chances this year.
Writing in his column for Unibet, Hakkinen commented:
"Max Verstappen has won 5 of the last 6 Mexican Grands Prix. The World Champion will be feeling positive after finishing 2nd in Singapore and 3rd in Austin with the kind of consistent performances which are protecting his World Championship lead. My tip, however, is that Mexico should see McLaren and Ferrari fighting for the win, with Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc providing the focus."
McLaren overtook Red Bull in the Constructors' Standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Woking-based squad has seen a dramatic improvement in performance so far this season with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri celebrating their maiden F1 wins in Miami and Hungary, respectively.
Ferrari has also seen improvements with Charles Leclerc clinching his first home F1 win in Monaco. The Maranello-based team's recent 1-2 finish at the United States Grand Prix has put more pressure on Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship as they are now only 8 points behind. McLaren has extended its lead to 40 points.
With five races to go in the 2024 season, Red Bull relies on strong performances from both Verstappen and Sergio Perez to fight for the championship win.
2024 F1 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 544 points
2. Red Bull Racing - 504 points
3. Ferrari - 496 points
4. Mercedes - 344 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 38 points
7. VCARB - 36 points
8. Williams - 17 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points