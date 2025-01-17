Former F1 Champion Makes Bold 2025 Prediction - 'The First Driver To Leave The Grid'
1997 Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has predicted that 2025 could be Yuki Tsunoda's last season within Red Bull or even F1.
This prediction stems from various changes within Red Bull. After announcing that Sergio Perez would part ways with the team at the end of 2024, the Austrian team opted to promote rookie Liam Lawson to be Max Verstappen's teammate in 2025, despite Tsunoda heading into his fifth season with the sister team, VCARB.
Although Tsunoda has repeatedly outperformed his teammates over the couple of seasons, the team decided that Lawson was the best fit for the full-time Red Bull seat. Revealing the reasons for this choice, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained in December, as previously reported by Sports Illustrated:
"It was very, very tight between the two of them. I mean, Yuki is a very fast driver. He's got three or four seasons of experience now. He did a very good job in the tire test for us in Abu Dhabi where the engineers were impressed with how he performed.
"With Liam, when you look and go into the analytics of his race, pace was slightly better in the races that he did. His qualifying pace was very tight with Yuki, and you've got to assume that the potential with Liam having only done 11 grand prix, is he's only going to get better and stronger. He's shown real mental resilience and toughness.
"A couple of things have stood out with me with Liam - how versatile he is," Horner said. "You put him into a situation, he gets on with it. If you remember his debut in Zandvoort after Daniel broke his fingers, he was racing against Max on his out lap."
Horner cast further doubt on Tsunoda's future, stating:
“We're acutely aware that if we're not able to provide an opportunity for Yuki – being, in all honesty, this year [2025] - does it make sense [to keep him]?
“You can't have a driver in the support team for five years. You can't always be the bridesmaid.
“You've either got to let them go at that point or look at something different.”
Discussing the changes at Red Bull and the season ahead, Villeneuve claimed that "Tsunoda will be the first driver to leave the grid." He explained to Action Network:
"Tsunoda will be the first driver to leave the grid. He’s only there because of Honda. At some point this will stop. And the writing is quite clear that this is his last season with the Red Bull family anyway. And I don't see any team wanting him unless there's a big Honda push."